Winter came late this year and then refused to leave. Spring kicked in with rain that didn’t want to end. What will summer bring?
Camps, of course! And we’ve got all the info you need to pick the perfect one for your kiddo. So dive into our Summer Camp Preview and let someone else worry about the weather.
SLEEPOVER CAMPS
4-H Tri-County Camp, Gilliam, Morrow and Wheeler counties. Sleepover camp July 13-16 for youth completing grades 4 to 6. Camp is limited to the first 75 students to sign up. Camp takes place at Cutsforth Park, east of Heppner. Campers will sleep in tents with a high school counselor and participate in natural resource activities, outdoor activities, theme-related classes, hikes, a nightly campfire and a last night dance. Scholarships are available. Cost: Early registration $85 (after May 25 is $100). For details call 541-384-2271 or visit www.oregon.4h.oregonstate.edu/programs/camps/other.
4-H Eastern Oregon Tri-County Summer Camp, Union, Wallowa and Baker counties. Sleepover camp runs Tues.-Fri., July 9-12. Age range: entering fifth to eighth grade. Camp is located at the Blue Mountain 4-H Center in Union County. Activities include natural resource classes, cabin activities, skits, campfire and swimming at the La Grande public pool. 24-hour 4-H agent supervision and EMTs on duty. Cost: Early registration $75, and $65 for additional children (after May 14 is $85/$75). Details: 541-963-1010 or contact your local 4-H group.
Ascension School Camp, Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon. Christian-based, three- to five-day sleepover camps outside of Cove in Union County. Discovery Camp (pre-school to second grade), June 25-27, $165; Beginner’s Camp (3rd -5th grade), July 7-12, $420; Junior High Camp (7th-9th grade), July 21-27, $500; Combined Camp (4th-6th grade), July 14-19, $420; Senior High Camp (10th-12th grade), June 30-July 6, $500; Wallowa Adventures (8th-12th grade), July 28-Aug. 2, $420. Activities include swimming, crafts, outdoor games, and short field trips. Wallowa Adventures is a backpacking trip, no experience necessary. Details: 541-568-4514 or www.coveascensionschool.com/summer-camps.
Bar M Kids Camp, near Adams, faith-based. July 15-18; cost is $230 if registered before May 5, $280 after. Camp for youth 2nd to 5th grades; including lodging, meals, camp T-shirt. Kids will enjoy hiking the historic stagecoach trail, swimming in the hot springs pool, Bible studies, and cabin time devotionals. Details: 1-509-736-2086 or visit www.calvary-tricities.org/events/2019-calvary-kids-camp.
Big Lake Youth Camp, Oregon Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. Faith-based sleepover camps in Willamette National Forest near Sisters run June 23 through Aug. 11. Open to boys and girls, age 7-17. Weeklong sessions can be traditional “REG” (regular) camps for ages 10-17 or “RAD” camps for teens, 13-17, focusing on a specific activity for a week, from golfing to whitewater rafting. REG sessions are age-specific; check which dates are appropriate for your camper. Family camp is also offered twice in August. Camp prices vary; most RAD camps run from $529 to $1,264, depending on activity. REG Camps are $429-$479; scholarships may be available. The Abba’s Child program, which is free, is specially geared for children mourning a loved one; campers age 10 to 12 meet June-July 7, ages 13-17 meet July 28-Aug. 4. Details: 503-850-3583 or www.biglake.org.
Buckaroo Rodeo Bible Camp, Buckaroos for Christ. June 19-13 (check-in starts at 3 p.m. Sunday). Rodeo riders from 12 and up, this may be the camp for you. This non-denominational Christian camp focuses on rodeo skills in the Pendleton Round-Up Pavilion. Instruction in pole bending, roping, barrel racing and bareback riding provided by professionals with a goal of developing future rodeo champions. Cost is $150 with $20 refundable stall fee; register and pay by May 11 for $20 discount. Campers select their clinic focus for camp. Details and online registration at www.buckaroosforchrist.com or call camp director Marty Campbell at 541-377-6834. Parents are welcome to attend as camp volunteers.
Camp Elkanah, near La Grande, faith-based. Three- to six-day sleepover camps, grouped by age: Primary (entering grades 1-3), June 14-16, $95; Upper Elementary (entering grades 4-6), June 23-28, $180; Middle School Camp (entering grades 6-8), June 30-July 5, $185; High School (entering grades 9-12), June 16-21, $190. Camp offers $10 discount for multiple siblings. This Christian-based camp includes speakers, workshops, chapel time, low ropes course, zip line and giant swing, paintball, night games, giant slip ‘n’ slide, water fights, crafts, and indoor games. Details: 541-963-5050 or www.campelkanah.com.
Camp Meadowood Springs. Sleepover and day camps designed for children with social learning and communications challenges and their peers/siblings. Camp is located in Weston; days vary. Weeklong Adventures in Communication camp is offered twice (July 7-14 or July 20-27) and focuses on articulation or social thinking to improve communication skills. Activities also include canoeing, fishing, zip lines, crafts, sports, swimming, mini golf, and bug catching. Cost: $1,350 for overnight. $35 registration fee. Details: Call 541-276-2752 or visit www.meadowoodsprings.org.
Camp Tamarack, near Sisters. Five-day camp for ages 8-13 runs in multiple sessions, June 30-Aug. 24. These co-ed camps encompass typical camp experiences such as arts and crafts, water fun, team sports, woodworking and more, with an opportunity for older campers (12-13 and 14-15) to step up their camp experience. Cost: $495. A Type 1 Diabetes Camp is also offered June 25-28. Diabetes Camp includes traditional camp experiences while helping children manage their diabetes with the supervision of counselors, nurses and doctors. Cost is $285. Details: Call 541-633-9847 or visit www.camptamarack.com/summer-camp; registration packet is available online.
Chockstone Climbing Camp, Chockstone Climbing Guides. Smith Rock State Park in Redmond. Full week and four-day options available. Camps run June 18-28 and July 24-Aug., and each session is limited to 12 students; cost: $1,900. Campers will camp and climb at premier climbing venues and become stronger, safer climbers. Airport pick-up and drop-off as needed. Details: 541-318-7140 or visit www.chockstoneclimbing.com/tour/youth-smith-rock-climbing-camp.
Cottonwood Crossing Summer Institute, Eastern Oregon University/Eastern Promise program for high school students completing 9-12 grades. Held at Cottonwood Canyon State Park, between Wasco and Condon, on June 16-21. Campers will float the John Day River, make friends while studying natural resources and local heritage. Participants will have five course options to choose from. They will also produce media to be shared by Oregon State Parks. Cost is $160. Details: 541-962-3316 or visit www.eou.edu/cottonwood-crossing.
Cove Christian Camp, Faith based camped in Cove. K/2nd grade camp; June 23-25, $90 before June 9, $115 after. 3rd/4th grade camp; July 7-11, $155 before June 23, $180 after. Teen Camp; (7th-12th grade) June 16-22, $175 before June 3, $200 after. 5th/6th grade camp; July 14-20, $175 before June 30, $200 after. Details: 541-568-4662 or visit www.covechristiancamp.org.
EOU Summer Institute, Eastern Oregon University/Eastern Promise program providing a week-long college experience for high school youth completing grades 9-12. July 21-26, $400. Experience college life, living in the dorms, eating in the dining hall, attending class. Participants will earn two general education credits (in art and writing) for the week. Details: 541-962-3742 or visit www.eou.edu/summer-institute.
NBC Basketball Camp at EOU Extended day or sleepover at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. Complete Player Camp (co-ed), ages 10-17, runs June 30 to July 3, $485. High School Girls Team Camp (ages 13-18) is June 24-28, $445. Girls Advanced Skills Camp (ages 14-18) June 24-28, $450. Boys High School Team Camp runs July 8-12, $445. Camps focus on skill level, confidence, chemistry, and overall unity. Details: 1-800-406-3926 or online at www.nbccamps.com/basketball/camps/eastern-oregon-university.
NIKE Junior Golf Camps, U.S. Sports Camps. These overnight golf camps for both boys and girls from 10 to 18 run Wednesdays through Sundays in several locations in the Northwest and include golf instruction, course play, meals, housing and evening activities. In Oregon, sleepover camps are held in Redmond, Portland, and Eugene. Redmond camps are slated for July 28-Aug. 1 and a second session Aug. 4-8, $1,150 per camp session for overnight at Eagle Crest Resort. For details and camp locations, search for golf camps in Oregon at www.ussportscamps.com.
Nike Swim Camp, U.S. Sports Camps. Whitman College, Walla Walla, Aug. 5-8. Ages 9-18, competitive swimming experience recommended. Swimmers will improve their stroke technique and gain confidence. Cost for overnight campers: $585. See listing under Day Camps.
Northwest Youth Corps, Eugene. Week-long (Sunday to Saturday) camps for co-ed youth ages 16-18 start in April and run through October. These camps combine education and job skill training, with emphasis on conservation, reforestation, and leadership skill development. Cost: $125 per week for summer camps, however, participants also earn a stipend for their service and can earn bonuses. For details and online registration visit www.nwyouthcorps.org/m/ourprograms.
Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI). OMSI offers camps across the Northwest for campers from kindergarten through high school, even family camps. Camps vary widely in length and cost, some include hiking and wilderness camping. Teens can work on a coastal documentary film or backpack in the Wallowas or raft the Grande Ronde River. Residential camps offer Oregon Coast exploration, teach desert survival skills, astronomy, and paleontology. For a searchable list covering all of OMSI’s offerings, visit www.omsi.edu/camps.
DAY CAMPS
BOARDMAN
Nuts, Bolts, and Thingamajigs Camp, BMCC Workforce Development Center, 251 N. Olson. Camp runs July 22-26, Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 8:30 to noon. Open to students in 6th through 8th grade. Participants will learn about the entire manufacturing process, including entrepreneurship, design software, and construction by creating their own product. Also includes tours of a local power plant and food processing business. Cost: $50. Details: 541-571-1624 or www.bluecc.edu/about-bmcc/locations/workforce-training-center-boardman.
HERMISTON
Summer Fun Day Camp, Rocky Heights Elementary School. Camp runs Mon-Fri, June 24 to Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no camp on July 4). Ages 6 to 11. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, education and more. Lunch and supplies are included. Cost: $110 per week for residents; $132 per week for non-residents. Details: Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/recreation-guide.
Hydromania Summer Science Camp, hosted by Umatilla Electric Cooperative at Armond Larive Middle School. Three two-week camps run June 24-July 5 (no camp July 4), July 8-19, and July 21-Aug. 2, 8 am to 2 pm. The camps are open to students who have completed 4th and 5th grades. UEC will provide a free shuttle for camp session 1 only. This camp focuses on science, water, our environment and energy through hands-on experiments and activities, field trips and interaction with other students. Campers must bring their own sack lunch and dress appropriately for the weather and activities. Cost: $50 per two-week session; limited scholarships available. Details: 541-289-1558 or www.umatillaelectric.com/programs/youth-programs/hydromania.
Skyhawks Sports Camps, a different camp is offered each month. Half-day camps run 9 a.m. to noon; full-day camps run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Most camps are held at Butte Park. Sports Sampler Camp, June 17 to 21, half- or full-day, Butte Park. Offers a variety of sports; full-day camp includes supervised swim in the afternoon. Designed to help children ages 6 to 11 discover and develop athletic skills, teamwork, sportsmanship and respect. Mini-Hawk Camp (soccer, baseball & basketball), July 8 to 12, Butte Park. Half-day camp for ages 4 to 7 teaches athletic skills, hand and eye coordination, balance and movement. Basketball/Soccer Camp, half-day camp, July 9 to 13, Butte Park; full-day camp, July 22-26, Victory Square Park. For beginning to intermediate skill levels, ages 6 to 11; camp will focus on passing, shooting, dribbling and fundamentals of the sport. Multi-Sport camp (dodgeball, capture the flag & ultimate frisbee), Aug. 12 to 16, half- or full-day, Butte Park. Camp for youth from 6 to 11 will introduce a variety of sports in one setting, learning the rules and essentials of each sport. Full-day camp includes supervised swim in the afternoon. Cost: $109 for a half-day camp, $129 for full day camp. Details: 800-804-3509 or www.skyhawks.com.
Wilderness Survival Camp, Riverfront Park, hosted by Coyle Outdoors. Camp runs Monday through Friday, July 8-12, 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Ages 8-12. Participants will learn a combination of survival and primitive skills. The intention of these camps is to build confidence, communication skills and good judgment, largely though scenario based challenges. Skills include shelters, fire building, wilderness medicine, teamwork, traps, orienteering, crisis management, cordage, stone and bone tools, basketry, fishing and food gathering, and primitive pottery. Cost: $265 for residents, $305 for non-residents. Details: Hermiston Parks & Rec at 541-667-5018 or www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/recreation-guide.
Ambassadors Soccer Camp, Sandstone Middle School, sponsored by New Hope Community Church. Camp runs Monday to Thursday, July 16-20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ages 6 to 14. Ambassadors Soccer Camps are designed to give developing players an opportunity to learn basic and advanced skills in an encouraging, Christian environment. This faith-based camp offers a multi-cultural experience from a team of international coaches sharing technical and tactical instruction. Cost: $140. Details: 541-571-1833 or tedbear@eotnet.net.
Fun at the Fair Kids Camp, Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center (EOTEC). Camp runs Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 6-9, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This camp is for youth entering 1st through 5th grade this fall. Fair Camp teaches about all the things that go on behind the scenes at the Umatilla County Fair. From crafts to taking in stage entertainment, children will truly have fun at the fair. Students must work well in large groups. Cost: $75. Details: 541-567-6121 or www.umatillacountyfair.net/fair-forms.
LA GRANDE
Messy Olympics Camp, La Grande Parks and Rec, Rotary Pavilion in Pioneer Park. Monday through Friday, June 10-14, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Minimum age: 5. Cost: $35. Messy Olympic challenge includes the egg toss, pie eating contest, watermelon seed spitting, messy slip ‘n slide, messy art projects, and much, much more. Details and registration at www.lagrandeparks.org.
Skateboarding Camp, La Grande Parks and Rec, Pioneer Park Skatepark. Monday through Friday, June 10-14, 10:30 a.m. to noon. This is an introductory class to introduce kids to the basics of skateboarding. Cost: $30. Camp includes board set-up, stance, basic movements, footwork, flip tricks, park riding, and safety. Improve your balance, mechanics, riding skills and control. Knee and elbow pads along with wrist guards are recommended. Boards and helmets will be available for those who do not have them. Details and registration at www.lagrandeparks.org.
La Grande Summer Music Day Camp, Emerson Music Arts. Monday through Friday. Pre-K to second grade camp runs June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon; third to sixth grade camp runs June 17-21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuition is $80 for pre-K to 2nd grade, $100 for 3rd to 6th grade. 30 percent sibling discount available, and a limited number of need-based scholarships are offered. This year’s theme is Secret Agent Spy Camp! Camp includes instrument playing, daily concerts, dance, piano and guitar lessons, drama and drumming. Children for pre-K group must be age 4 by June 1. Details: 541-605-0425 or www.emersonmusicarts.com/music-camps.
Mad Scientist Summer Camp, La Grande Parks and Recreation, Rotary Pavilion in Pioneer Park. Monday through Friday, June 24-28, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Minimum age: 6. Cost: $45. Camp will feature a new exciting science topic each day, expanding what you have done in the past. Through the creation of exciting chemical reactions, we will discover that science can be cool and a little wacky, too. Details and registration at www.lagrandeparks.org.
MILTON-FREEWATER
Milton-Freewater YMCA Camp, YMCA of Walla Walla. Monday through Thursday, June 17-Aug. 8 (no camp July 4 and 5), 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Central Middle School. Eight weekly sessions with themes including neon, Disney, jungle, and outer space. Age: 5-12. Cost: $100 per week (cost adjustment for the short week of July 4 will be applied at time of registration). Kids have fun while building self-confidence, appreciating teamwork and gaining independence. Day camp activities allow kids to create arts and crafts, swim, participate in field trips, and play a variety of games and sports. Details: www.wwymca.org/2019-summer-milton-freewater-summer-camp/
PENDLETON
Adventure Camps, Pendleton Parks & Rec., Monday to Thursday, dates to be announced. Camp typically runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details and registration, call 541-276-8100 or visit pendletonparksandrec.com in mid-May.
Challenger Sports British Soccer Camp, Pendleton Youth Soccer Association. Monday to Friday, June 11-21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 9 a.m. to noon at Grecian Heights Park North. Full day camp for ages 8 through 14 meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; cost: $196. Half-day camp for ages 5-14 meets from 9 a.m. to noon; cost $150. Details online at challenger.configio.com/pd/188716/pendleton-youth-soccer-association.
Rock and Roll Camp XIV, Pendleton Center for the Arts. Monday to Friday, Aug. 12-16, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teens can rock out for five full days – for free! West Coast indie band musicians act as instructors for the camp, which includes a free daily lunch and a camp T-shirt. Musical experience is not required. Some teens put together bands, write original music and record their songs. Others work on rock journalism, putting together a camp zine and generating video for YouTube. The week ends with a big camp concert on Main Street. Details here: http://pendletonarts.org/rock-roll-camp/ Applications for the camp are available online at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Summer Youth Theatre Camp, College Community Theater Pendleton, Blue Mountain Community College. Monday to Saturday, July 22-27, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Age: 7 to 18. Cost: $100 for the entire week for a single camper; additional siblings of a camper pay $75. Camp takes place in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, and campers learn all aspects of live theater, culminating in a performance that includes all campers. No experience or auditions required. Details online at cctpendleton.com/summer-youth-theatre-camp.html.
Summer Strings Music Camp 2019, Oregon East Symphony, Peace Lutheran Church. Monday through Friday, July 22-26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages welcome; however, participants must be able to read music at an elementary level. Cost: $100. Cost includes all materials and a morning snack. Campers up to the age of 18 will receive a free lunch provided by the Pendleton School District. Campers will rehearse and perform in an orchestra ensemble appropriate to their level, in addition to learning music theory, history, and performance opportunities. A final concert will take place at the church. For more information, contact Oregon East Symphony at 541-276-0320 or email info@Oregon EastSymphony.org.
OUT OF THE AREA
Nike Swim Camp, U.S. Sports Camps. Whitman College, Walla Walla, Aug. 5-8. Extended day camp runs from 9 a.m. to 8p.m. or 9 p.m.; cost: $465. Standard day camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; cost: $365. Cost includes meals, T-shirt and swim cap. Whitman’s head swim coach leads this co-ed camp for youth ages 9 to 18, covering techniques for competitive swimming and individual stroke analysis. Overnight options also available. Details and registration: www.ussportscamps.com/swim/nike/Nike-Swim-Camp-at-Whitman-College or call US Sports Camps at 1-800-645-3226.
Trackers Portland, Portland. Camps offers a large variety of specialty co-ed camps for youth, grades 5-12. Overnight camps are held near Sandy. The first of 10 sessions is June 10-14, and the last session ends August 30. Camp costs vary. Trackers Portland offers unique camping experiences such as role playing, chef-in-training, ninja training, Cascade Survival Expedition, and farm and folk craft. For details and to register visit www.trackerspdx.com/youth/summer-camps.php or call the camp office at 503-345-3312.
Windells Summer Ski Camp at Mount Hood. All inclusive, week-long camps run June 16 through Aug. 2, with 5 sessions available. Campers with a passion for skateboarding, skiing, snowboarding or BMX will find just what they’re looking for. These residential camps for boys and girls from 9 to 20 aren’t cheap, starting at about $2,250. But they are all-inclusive, with meals, lodging, equipment, and pick-up at PDX airport, if needed. Safe practice is emphasized on Windells’ impressive ski and skate courses. For dates, prices and more info, visit www.windells.com.
KINDERCAMPS
Full-day camps are usually too much for the six-and-under set, so Hermiston Parks & Recreation has designed some short sessions for your littlest campers. All camps run Mondays through Thursdays in the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Hwy. 395. For more details, contact Hermiston P&R at 541-667-5018 or check www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/recreation-guide.
Dance Camp. Camp runs July 1-4. Age 3-4 classes are 3 to 3:30 p.m.; age 5-6 classes are 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. This camp is an introduction to very basic dance techniques and performance. The camp focuses on body awareness, self-control, hand-eye coordination, and rhythmic awareness. Participants will learn a dance routine to be performed on July 4th at the Stars and Stripes Park Celebration. Registration deadline is June 26. Cost: $40 for residents, $48 for non-residents.
Art Camps for Kids. Camp runs July 22-25 and Aug. 5-8 from 8:45 to 10 a.m. For ages 4 to 6. Covers the foundations of painting and drawing. The final day of camp will include an art show where each child’s art achievements will be recognized, building confidence and self-esteem in the young artist. Each week will have different projects. Cost: $65 per week, includes supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.