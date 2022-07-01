Just because school is out for summer does not mean all the learning has to stop. Here are a few fun STEM activities to try out with your kids this summer.
Homemade ice cream
Recipes can be great tools for teaching math and making ice cream can combine those skills with the science behind them – and you get a treat at the end!
For this activity, you need a large, clean container with a lid, such as a coffee can, and a smaller container with a lid that fits inside the larger one. You’ll also need rock salt, ice and the ingredients for ice cream. You can find many ice cream recipes online, but here is a simple one: 2 cups heavy whipping cream, ½ cup sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
First, mix your ice cream ingredients and put the mixture into your smaller container. Close the lid tightly, then put the filled container inside the larger can. Surround the smaller can with a layer of ice, then alternate layers of rock salt and ice until the can is full. Close the top on the large can and let kids roll, shake, kick or dance with the large can until the ice cream inside reaches ice cream consistency, usually about 20 minutes of movement.
As you eat the ice cream, talk about the science behind adding salt to ice to lower temperatures.
Make a compass
A simple compass can be made in just a few minutes but can open a STEM discussion about magnets, exploration or technology. Making a compass only requires a few materials: magnets, ¼-inch thick circle of cork (just cut off the end of a wine bottle cork), a needle, a bowl and water.
First, magnetize the needle by rubbing it against the top of the magnet 50 times in one direction. Next, push the needle through the cork so the needle is sticking out of both ends. Fill a bowl halfway full of water and float the compass on the water. The needle should point north.
Note: When working with water, you can also practice making boats and determining what materials and designs float the best for another science and engineering project.
Frankenstein vegetables
Many vegetables can be regrown from the scraps left over from a meal. From carrots to onions, all you need is a couple inches of plant. For lettuce and celery, cut 2 to 3 inches from the base of the plant and place in shallow water. To regrow carrots, find a carrot with some or all of the bushy greens left on top. Leave about half an inch at the top (and the greens) and place it in a bowl of water. Once roots grow on the vegetables, transplant them to a more permanent location, like a pot or garden. You find care instructions for specific vegetables online, and an explanation of how plants are able to regrow.
Solar cooking
With some basic supplies, a family can make smores, toast and quesadillas in the backyard using only the power of the sun. To make a solar oven, you need a pizza box, a box knife or scissors, aluminum foil, plastic (plastic wrap or a freezer bag may also work), black paper or plastic and clear tape.
First, cut a square flat in the lid of the box and fold the flap so it stands up when the lid is closed. Cover the inner side flap with aluminum foil and tape it on. Next, open the box and tape the plastic or plastic wrap to make an airtight window in the opening left by the flap. Finally, line the inside bottom of the box with foil, black paper or plastic to make your cooking surface.
To use the solar oven, place the food inside (you can use a clear glass plate if you don’t want to put the food directly on the paper) and close the box so you can see it clearly through the plastic window. Adjust the flap so the most sunlight possible reflects off the foil and onto the window. You may want to attach a ruler or a stick to hold the flap in the right angle. Over time, the sun will heat the oven enough to cook the food inside. You’ll find multiple solar cooking recipes online.
Bottle rockets
Most parents know mixing baking soda and vinegar causes a fizzing chemical reaction. Talk about the science behind that reaction, and creating bottle rockets will hit all the letters in STEM and create an explosion (pun intended).
To build a bottle rocket, you’ll need an empty plastic bottle, vinegar, baking soda, paper towels, cork and a launch pad.
First, create a launch pad that will hold the bottle upside down (this is engineering and math). The launch pad could be made of recycled materials, sticks, pencils – anything to hold the bottle. When the launch pad is ready and the area is clear, put 1-2 cups of vinegar into the bottle. Next, fold a tablespoon of baking soda into a paper towel so the powder is wrapped inside, then fit the paper towel snugly into the mouth of the upright bottle. Carefully push the paper plug into the bottle and the rocket is ready. To launch the rocket, flip the bottle over, put it in the launch pad and jump back.
Note, this activity works best on concrete or in an empty lot. Vinegar will kill plants it comes in contact with, so allow enough room to fly without damaging anything – or anyone. A cork can also be added to the mouth of the bottle to make it more explosive. Bottle rockets can also be created using Coke and Mentos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.