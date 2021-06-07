You’ll find a wide range of activities that offer teachable moments
This year has been an incredibly difficult year for most of the adults in our world, and we sometimes forget that children, too, carry these burdens. Reconnecting with our children is important, to give them a break from the year we have had. Focusing on connection and play will also help them prepare for next year. Show them Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, or Aunt and Uncle can be fun, take them on adventures and just spend quality time together. Here is a compilation of activities that offer families a chance to reconnect and for kids to learn at the same time.
Read: Read a book with your children. Talk about how the characters feel and how they would feel in that situation. Talk about facial expressions and body language. Ask questions about the story: What’s happened so far? What do you think is going to happen? What was your favorite part?
Write: Have your children write or draw about their thoughts and feelings. Younger children might need a prompt, for example, “Write something you are thankful for.” Have them keep a journal; this could be about anything they want to write about. It could be about their hopes and dreams, or a specific hobby. They could also write letters to family and friends.
Cooking and baking together: Talk to your children about what they might like to cook or bake. School-age children can help look up a recipe and write the grocery list. Children will learn cooking basics and use their math skills as they help combine ingredients for recipes. You also can use this time to talk about good nutrition. In addition to spending quality time with your children, everyone gets to sit down together to enjoy what you have created.
Practice breathing exercises: Have your child take a deep breath in through their nose, hand on tummy, filling their lungs and diaphragm with air. As their belly expands up and out, they’ll notice their hand rise. Have them breathe out slowly through their mouth, feeling their hand sink down again. If you have a young child, tell them to imagine that they are smelling a flower, breathing in deeply through their nose and out through their mouth. The inhale needs to be shorter than the exhale. Repeat this three times. If your child is feeling anxious, a helpful grounding exercise is to find five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.
Play board games: Board games are a great way to develop social skills. Children learn how to take turns, work as a team, negotiate, communicate ideas, and follow directions. Board games also improve memory and cognitive skills. They help develop logical and critical thinking, increases attention and improves decision-making.
Enjoy nature: Go for walks with your child and explore nature. Notice all of the creatures during your walk. Have your child write or draw about what they noticed. Look for shapes in the clouds; take turns talking about what you see in the clouds. Find a farm and pick your own fruits or vegetables.
Art activities: Collect rocks and paint them. Decorate your sidewalk with chalk. Make playdough creations. String beads to make necklaces and bracelets. Keep a sketchbook diary. Hold a photo shoot with your phone camera; have your children plan different outfits and poses and take pictures outside.
Spend time with friends: Schedule a playdate. Host a board game night. Create a scavenger hunt. Camp in the backyard, bring out the sleeping bags and look at the stars. Host an outdoor movie night.
Experience local sites: Visit a farmer’s market, museums, or the library. Check with your local Parks and Rec department about camps and other activities. Find out what events or concerts are happening in your area over the summer.
As you read through this list of activities, notice very few of them involve technology. We have spent the last year utilizing technology to teach, learn, and grow. Let’s give children a break from technology this summer and get out and play, connect, and relax as a family.
Maria Davis is the Dean of Students for Washington Elementary School in Pendleton, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub working to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information, visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
