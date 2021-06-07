Give your kids a chance to grow stronger and build their confidence in the water
In 2017 alone, 59 people died due to drowning in the state of Oregon; seven were children, and officials say most of the deaths were preventable if the person had been a strong swimmer.
“I believe swimming lessons in one form or another are extremely important for kids starting as soon as they can walk,” says Liam Hughes, Pendleton Parks & Recreation director. “If a child can walk to a body of water, they can get themselves in trouble.”
The Centers for Disease Control report about one in five people who die from drowning are 14 or younger — and for every child who dies, another five are hospitalized. Knowing how to swim reduces the risk at all age levels and, in some studies, may reduce fatal drownings by 88%.
Group and private swim lessons are being offered this summer at almost every pool in Umatilla and Morrow counties. You can find times and prices online for the Pendleton Aquatic Center, Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, the Helix Community Pool and the Round-Up Athletic Club. Local organizations, including Hermiston Parks and Recreation, have also worked with school districts and summer camps to provide swim lessons to elementary students.
“Swimming lesson and water safety instruction are essential for all children below the ages of 12,” says Hermiston P&R Director Larry Fetter. “Children who do not learn to swim by the age of 12 are destined to be non-swimming adults and this is the major contributor to drownings.”
Despite its long history of swim lessons selling out at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, Hermiston is also facing an unexpected challenge this year: a shortage of lifeguards and swim instructions. Officials said they will be offering swim lessons but the schedule has been on hold while they recruit and train additional lifeguards.
For families who want to enjoy the water but haven’t had swim lessons, multiple local cities also offer “Splash Pads” during the summer months.
In Oregon, most drownings happen in the summer months, and they may happen in pools or natural bodies of water. With multiple rivers, lakes, and reservoirs in Umatilla and Morrow counties, cold water temperatures from snowmelt and fast-moving currents can catch even experienced swimmers off guard.
In addition to swim lessons, drowning risk can be minimized by active supervision of children in and around water and the use of life jackets and other floatation devices. From the CDC to city pools, experts agree the floatation devices should never be used instead of supervision and are not a substitute for learning how to swim.
“We have all heard a lot about how important it is for kids to wear a life jacket, which is very true, but I believe life jackets should be used in addition to learning to swim, not instead of,” Hughes says. “Kids may forget to wear a life jacket but will never forget how to swim.”
Where to go for lessons
Local pools across the county are offering swim lessons this year:
• Athena Pool, 541-566-3862.
• Boardman Pool & Rec Center, 541-616-1050. Online, check boardmanparkandrec.com or Facebook.
• Helix Community Pool, 541-457-2500. Online, check Facebook.
• Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 541-289-7665. Online, check hermistonpool.com or Facebook.
• Milton-Freewater Aquatic Center/Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center, 541-938-9166.
• Pendleton Family Aquatic Center, 541-276-0104. Online, check pendletonparksandrec.com or Facebook.
• Roundup Athletic Club, Pendleton, 541-276-0880. Online, check raclub.us or Facebook.
• Willow Creek Water Park, Heppner, 541-371-1456. Online, check willowcreekpd.com or Facebook.
