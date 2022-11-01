As caregivers, we teach children several safety lessons: look both ways before you cross the street; do not touch burners on the stove; no one can touch you without your permission. As caregivers, we teach children they are in charge of their bodies (body autonomy) from a young age. Teaching this concept can be difficult. How do we make sure children genuinely believe they have a right to say no? As with many things, we can best teach body autonomy and consent through how we treat our children and allow others to treat them. We model consent and respect in the same way we model manners.
Consent means a person must ask permission before doing something to someone, and most importantly, the person has a right to say “NO.” Caregivers teach body consent to prevent abuse and ensure a child discloses any unwanted touch. But unfortunately, there are practices in our society that teach a child just the opposite.
Think about your childhood; someone probably told you to give someone (often a relative — or maybe even another child) a hug, a kiss or a handshake. At times, you may have wanted to give this physical affection. But perhaps there were other times when you hesitated. You may even have said no. When this occurs, two things often happen:
1. The caregiver or other individual insists, sometimes even physically forcing the physical interaction.
2. A caregiver or other individual saying things like “You’re going to hurt their feelings” or “Don’t be mean, just give her a hug.”
Without meaning to, these behaviors destroy the concept of body autonomy. When a child hesitates or rejects the idea of physical touch, and someone continues to encourage or force this physical contact, we ignore the child’s feelings. We have denied their ability to provide or refuse consent. These actions create an internal belief that the child cannot say no to physical interactions. By telling a child, “If you do not provide your affection, you are making another person sad,” we are teaching a child that they are responsible for another person’s feelings and must provide or accept physical touch even when they do not want to. You can see how dangerous creating this belief in a child can be.
Teaching children that others must ask for their permission and respect their boundaries also teaches children they owe others the same respect. Children not given bodily respect will struggle to extend that respect to those around them, which can result in a child using negative touch or forcing their affection on others, a practice that is likely to cause negative experiences in their social life as children and adults.
Modeling consent, body autonomy and respect involve asking a person if you can give them physical affection or touch before touching their bodies. (“May I hug you?”) When a child, or an adult, says no, we must respond appropriately. Some key points to keep in mind include the following:
Respond positively. You can say: “You do not want a hug right now, thank you for telling me.” Or, “You do not want to hug grandma; you can ask her later if you decide you want one.”
If a child says no to touch, avoid body language that conveys disappointment, sadness, or frustration. Examples can include pretending to pout, making a sad face, stomping away, or other behavior that shows you are upset at their response.
Some children may not be able to communicate verbally or may lack the confidence to say no. Watch for body language cues indicating a child feels unsafe or uncomfortable. When you see this, you can say, “You are showing me you do not want a hug; that is OK; I will talk to you instead.”
Keep connection: When a child says no to physical touch, they are not saying no to connection. Sometimes, an adult or peer may choose to walk away if a child says no; this can teach a child that they are not wanted if they do not provide physical affection. Instead, acknowledge they said no, and offer a nonphysical option. For example, “You do not want a hug right now; thank you for telling me. I will sit with you while you color your picture.”
Help children practice: If a child asks a peer for a hug and the peer declines, the child will need guidance to respond in this situation. You can guide a child by helping them acknowledge, respond, and change direction. An example of this can be: “Emma is telling us that she does not want to high-five, that is OK. We can wave at her instead.”
It is impossible to teach children to believe they have a right to bodily autonomy unless we model consent and respect in our interactions. Trusted adults are responsible for making children feel safe and comfortable in our presence and how we interact with them. Teaching consent requires intentional work and guidance but will build skills a child needs for their entire life.
Libby Hoffman is the director of the Pioneer Relief Nursery, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
