As the saying goes, you should avoid talking about politics, religion, or money. But in today’s volatile political climate, our responsibility as informed citizens means having those conversations with our teens.
“It’s really important to get together as a family unit and talk, even though everyone is so busy,” says Aaron Davis, a longtime AP government teacher at Hermiston High School. “There are definitely students who know what’s going on – and it’s because their families know what’s going on and are having those discussions at the dinner table and in the car.”
When families aren’t having constructive conversations at home, kids and teens can pick up on what they overhear, which may not be a complete picture. Josh Ego teaches civics and U.S. history at Umatilla High School and said some students come into the classroom with a well thought-out belief system, others are a blank slate, and some have beliefs based on what their parents or others have told them.
“There’s a lot of exploration of ideas. We learn more about why we believe what believe,” he said. “It’s okay if you believe it because it’s what your parents believe. You believe because someone told you but you haven’t really explored the idea yourself yet. That’s okay. That’s the spirit of learning.”
Part of civics in today’s political landscape is teaching students to put aside confirmation bias (seeking out confirmation of what you already believe) and look at a topic objectively, from different sides and different sources. In a world where students can get their news many ways, educators want students – and families – to seek multiple sources.
“The thing I stress is not to take a single person’s word for what the truth is. Be able to look at all sides of a topic,” Davis says. “I think back to when I was teaching in 2013, 2014, and everything is a lot more emotional now.”
Separating news and opinion is one challenge – separating emotions is another. In her first year teaching civics, Lisa Chretien says students learn to engage in uncivil discussions because they see it all around them. Students read or hear adults condone violence in speeches and tweets, use name-calling, and repeat falsehoods that support a political agenda.
“I am saddened nearly every day by the viciousness of the rhetoric coming from our elected officials and others,” she said. “It is difficult to address, as emotions run high and many of my students just can’t let go of their anger long enough to listen. If we can’t engage in civil discourse, we do not have conversations. It is sad, but yelling matches are not civil and those engaged in these matches refuse to listen to one another.”
Civil discourse is conversation to enhance understanding. A big chunk of that lesson is getting students to really listen to what someone else is saying instead of just waiting their turn to speak.
“Listening is the hardest part because our ego and identity gets in the way. We think, ‘you’re offending me because you believe something different,’” Ego observes. “I think that’s where things have gone wrong. When you begin to debate and take things apart, sometimes your perspective changes.”
The challenge for students is making a distinction between who they are and what they believe. At school, students practice civil discourse in discussions and debates. Teachers hope parents and family members can also discuss issues civilly – in a way where all views are heard.
Common Sense Media recommends parents help elementary students with decoding ads, watching for campaign-inspired bullying, and seeking out kid-friendly news; talk out tough topics with middle-schoolers and explain how elections really work; and teach high school students to address campaign rhetoric head-on and watch news and debates together. Parents and other adults can help students by modeling, as they research information and engage in civil discourse.
Show that you can read an article without confirmation bias, says Ego. Be open to new ideas and model how to adapt to new information without holding on to a rigid belief system. “The most important words an adult can model to a student are: I don’t know, but let’s go find out.”
At Umatilla County Elections Department, Elections Manager Kim Lindell says one of the best parts of her job is when parents bring their children in and introduce them to the issues and the importance of voting.
“It’s good to sit down and actually talk about the issues, the candidates, the measures on your ballots,” she said. “Tell them what the outcome would be if it was a ‘yes’ or a ‘no.’” Kids understand actions have consequences, but not always what those are. These discussions “need to start at home, around the kitchen table.”
Lindell says students should know an election won’t always end the way you want – but you always have the right to vote.
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
