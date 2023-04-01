625714316

Living at home can be pretty cushy when you’re a teen. Mom is usually around to take care of things if teenagers are feeling overloaded with school, sports practices, maybe planning that big transition to college or just yearning to move out and start the next stage in life.

For some kids, however, there may be little awareness of how much their parents do, so cleaning and taking care of a home can come as a shock if it hasn’t been part of their normal routine. Things like stocking the toilet paper, lining up the next meal and just cleaning in general — this is all valuable information to share with your child.

Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.

