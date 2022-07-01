I smile each day when I arrive home to find my dog looking out the front window, patiently awaiting my attention. My family has three dogs. The youngest, a two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, has decided the couch that sits below the front window is her happy place. When we walk through the front door, she quickly makes her way to the entrance and excitedly jumps up and down, like a kid on a pogo stick. Any stress from the day is quickly remedied by our furry friend.
Companionship is not the only perk that comes with owning a pet. The advantages range from physical to emotional and are especially beneficial to children. According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology, the advantages of pet ownership for children include:
- Developing responsible behavior.
- Teaching respect for living things.
- Providing comfort, love, loyalty and affection.
Responsibility may be the most important life skill that comes with owning a pet. A pet owner must provide food, water, love and, for some pets, exercise and grooming. The daily care pets need creates structure and routine. Setting a schedule for when you or your child should feed, exercise and clean up after your pet will help build consistent behaviors. It also provides a sense of organization, which aids mental health.
The right pet, especially a gentle loving dog, makes a great companion for a child. It provides the opportunity to care and interact with an affectionate, responsive friend. For children who are shy, a pet can be a great way to get them comfortable with social interaction. When a child takes care of a pet, they learn to be kind to others through caring for their pet’s basic needs.
Although pets benefit a family, not everyone should rush out and get one. Some considerations to be made prior to choosing a pet include:
Your schedule and lifestyle. Do you travel a lot or work long hours? Some types of pets can go without a lot of attention, like tropical fish or some reptiles. Dogs on the other hand will need daily attention for feeding, walking and bathroom breaks. You can still have a busy family and a pet, but you’ll need either a pet daycare or a someone you trust to care for your pet while you are gone. If you’d like the companionship of a dog but you prefer to stay indoors, read up on the “10 Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds for Busy Owners” online at bit.ly/EasyDogBreeds.
Your health. Allergies to animals are common, especially to dogs and cats. If you are considering a dog and someone in your family is allergic to dander, all is not lost – you’ll need to find a breed that is hypoallergenic, such as a Yorkshire Terrier or Poodle. The American Kennel Club has put together a list of hypoallergenic dogs at www.akc.org/dog-breeds/hypoallergenic-dogs.
The age of your children. Carefully consider your child’s level of maturity when making decisions about a pet. Children up to age four are generally unaware of the dangers that pets can pose and or the harm they can inflict on smaller animals, so it’s best to start with something small and self-contained. Petco has put together a helpful flowchart for deciding on what type of family pet to get, such as birds, reptiles or fish: visit bit.ly/PetChoices.
A pet could be an excellent addition to your family. Dogs and cats in particular offer many advantages from unconditional love and affection to various health and social benefits. Time spent with your family pet will provide happy, funny moments, day after day, and the relationships your children develop with their pets are truly special. Before taking the plunge, make sure to do your research and be certain your family is ready and able to make the long-term commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.