The power of touch goes beyond helping parents and children bond. Research has proven that physical touch is an essential human need. Positive, nurturing touch, such as a hug or a snuggle, connects us to others and helps us to feel accepted and loved. Touch that is loving, kind and wanted by the child, plays a key role in healthy child development.

In infants, the positive effects of touch are widely acknowledged, and a 2019 study at the National University of Singapore shows that benefits extend into older age groups. Researchers observed that activity in the “social brain” was stronger for kids who received more tactile attention from their parents. These networks of the brain come into play during social situations, such as showing interest in other people and trying to see the world through someone else’s eyes, an expression of empathy.

Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.

