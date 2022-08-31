1257040936

There is an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child. No single person can teach or inspire a child to their fullest potential. In trying our best to guide young minds to a life of purpose, one of the greatest gifts we can give is that of empathy.

In these hurried and judgmental times, it is easy to forget the lesson of empathy. Author Barbara Kingsolver writes that “Empathy is really the opposite of spiritual meanness. It’s the capacity to understand that every war is both won and lost, that someone else’s pain is as meaningful as your own.”

Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.

