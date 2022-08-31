There is an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child. No single person can teach or inspire a child to their fullest potential. In trying our best to guide young minds to a life of purpose, one of the greatest gifts we can give is that of empathy.
In these hurried and judgmental times, it is easy to forget the lesson of empathy. Author Barbara Kingsolver writes that “Empathy is really the opposite of spiritual meanness. It’s the capacity to understand that every war is both won and lost, that someone else’s pain is as meaningful as your own.”
Social media is a powerful tool, creating and renewing connections between people, whether they are known or unknown to us. The internet makes all that is humanity accessible with the click of a mouse. It’s difficult to have a full understanding of why someone chooses to post their thoughts. It’s far too easy to make assumptions and judgments of the motivation behind any given post.
Each of us are motivated by past experiences. As young minds develop, it’s crucial to inspire and help them understand there is rarely a situation that doesn’t have multiple perspectives. That viewpoints they may read online are rooted in the experiences of the person posting, who may have a different perspective and understanding of the world.
Generations past could barely conceive of the speed that opinions are shared today. Information dispersed on the internet can affect us all in a deep and meaningful way, whether true or not. The internet can be both a powerful tool for good and bad. With each smart phone, young minds are exposed to a huge collection of viewpoints. The “village” needs to provide honest and accurate guidance to help them make clear assessments of the information they take in. Though they may sometimes disagree with what they read, it’s important that children understand that theirs is just one point of view.
The best tool to verify the truth of another’s perspective is research. Ease of information can sometimes make sources appear more reliable than they should be. Taking time to investigate what we read and share online helps avoid misinformation. Teaching our children the importance of “citing your source” will help them understand the “rest of the story.” In seeking deeper understanding, we use and share tools that help build empathy for those whose reality is different than our own.
In December 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy shared a very concerning advisory that, “Mental health challenges in children, adolescents and young adults are real and widespread … that even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression and thoughts of suicide — that rates have increased over the past decade.” His 53-page advisory underscores the importance of generating empathy and kindness in both our children and ourselves.
By modeling the behavior we wish to see in our children, we can build empathy and kindness into our society’s backbone, both the online world as well as the physical one. This perspective must not be undervalued as we parent our children.
Claire Lerner, licensed social worker, and Rebecca Parlakian, a child development specialist and senior writer for parenting resource Zero to Three (www.zerotothree.org) share tools to help develop empathy in your child. This includes empathizing with your child and sharing your perspective, while also encouraging and supporting theirs, as well as talking about others’ feelings. By sharing the importance of someone else’s outlook and relating it to your child’s own view, you can create a deeper understanding.
Validate your child’s perspective and emotions, even if different from your own. Rather than simply teaching your child to say “I’m sorry,” talk about why it is needed. If one day they experienced something similar, how would they like to be treated?
Examples of modeling kindness and empathy might include seeking out movies and books that exemplify these features or bringing flowers or dinner to someone who is sick. By practicing what we preach, we are walking, breathing examples of these traits. Be patient and be persistent. Empathy is a multi-layered trait that takes time to develop.
“Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly and most underrated agent of human change.”
– former Senator Bob Kerrey
Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.
