Every parent hears early on they should read to their children. The importance of bedtime stories, sounding out letters and when to move on to what chapter books have been part of the “Parental Big Book of Questions” (not a real thing, but I wish it was). Now there’s a new term in the dictionary: the “Science of Reading.”
Let’s start with the basics: What is the science of reading and why does it matter? The science of reading (lowercase letters) is a loose term describing research-based reading instruction. As you might imagine, decades of research result in a complex field to search through. What has come to be known as the “Science of Reading” (in capital letters) seems to have started around 2018.
In a nutshell, most Science of Reading proponents say, based on decades of research, effective reading programs have phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Each of those pieces is then broken down into specific theories or practices.
As a parent, this is the point where it starts to go over my head. I consider myself someone who enjoys research, but when I was assigned this article and started looking into it, I almost backed out. As an English major, putting math equations into reading sounds like my worst nightmare.
Luckily, the core pieces of the Science of Reading are simple: appear to be education and training. Instead of providing a curriculum and expecting schools to follow it, this movement focuses on giving teachers professional training in what the research says about how kids learn, then allowing them to apply that information to their classrooms and curriculums.
For example, one Science of Reading based program describes a structured approach to reading, starting with the foundation of language like phonics. Students learn how to sound words out in books they can decode while also doing read-alouds and conversation.
That, of course, does not mean everyone agrees. Much of the debate centers around how to teach what the research says should be taught. For example, a report from the National Education Policy Center said, “In short, research on the importance of phonics instruction is clear, but there is much less clarity about what type of phonics to teach and how much direct instruction students need or when.” As a spoiler, that report was very thorough and not at all short.
What the experts do agree on is the pandemic impacted literacy and children today are not reading at the level educators would like them to be at. The Oregon Department of Education reported 43% of students were proficient in English language arts in the 2021-22 school year.
Many states have passed legislation bringing science of reading curriculums into all public schools. In Oregon, despite a push in the Legislature earlier this year to fund science of reading training for teachers, that hasn’t happened, but many districts are choosing a science of learning approach. In March, Eastern Oregon University’s College of Education announced a partnership with Ignite! Reading, a K-5 literacy program following the science of reading. Morrow County School District partnered with the program at EOU to train teachers in the literacy model.
Other districts in Oregon, and the organization Oregon Kids Read, push for Science of Reading trainings such as Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or an equivalent. In April, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported ODE is studying the effectiveness of LETRS and hoped to have results in the fall of 2023.
———
Jennifer Colton is a communications specialist for the City of Pendleton and mother of three.
