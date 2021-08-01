As summer wanes, it can be tempting to coast into the coming school year. But there’s still a little vacation time left and with COVID restrictions finally at a minimum across Oregon, how about taking the family to revisit some regional favorites? All these suggestions are just a short drive from Eastern Oregon, along the Columbia River. You might be able to squeeze many of these into a day trip, but an overnight campout would make it more relaxing.
The Dalles: The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers exhibits on geology, Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery Mission, indigenous history and much more. The institution’s Raptor Program has a number of predatory birds including owls, eagles, hawks and falcons. During the summer, raptor programs are held daily, though confirming ahead of time is encouraged.
Hood River: Running Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the Mt. Hood Railroad offers short excursions into the heart of the Hood River Valley. For an additional treat, Mike’s Ice Cream is just a few blocks away from the railroad station, offering seasonal flavors and an outdoor play structure for the littles to burn off steam. The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum has one of the largest still-flying antique aircraft collections in the country. Plan your trip around the second Saturday of the month to enjoy rides in antique cars from their collection. Round off the busy day at Pfriem Family Brewers to enjoy local microbrews and some hand-cut fries for the kids.
Historic Columbia Gorge Highway: Although several hikes along the highway remain wildfire affected, the Columbia Gorge highway still offers an escape to another time. From Crown Point to Troutdale, the highway takes drivers past a series of major waterfalls, including Multnomah, Shepherd’s Dell, Latourell, Bridal Veil, and Wahkeena. If you’re feeling adventurous, numerous hiking trails offer family-friendly hikes such as the Mosier Twin Tunnels hike near Mosier.
Bonneville Dam and Visitors Center: Bonneville Dam, straddling the Columbia, has activities and visitors centers on both its Washington and Oregon shores. Of note, park rangers maintain eight geocaches for all levels of cachers: five on the Oregon side and three on the Washington. Other family favorites are the sturgeons and feeding ponds at the hatchery.
Beacon Rock: On the Washington side, Beacon Rock State Park lets visitors climb to the apex of what used to be the core of an ancient volcano. Though the climb isn’t for the faint of heart, with lots of switchback stairways, the summit is a worthwhile goal. Just north of the rock, Hamilton Mountain provides miles of hiking trails, camping, fishing and rock climbing.
Columbia Hills State Park: Truly a hidden gem within a short trip from Eastern Oregon locations, Columbia Hills State Park on the Washington side has both tent and RV camping available, with some of the most pristine views of the Gorge around. Take the family on a guided petroglyph tour and see the famous Tsagaglalal (“She Who Watches” in the Wasco-Wishram indigenous language). Reservations for guided tours are necessary and can be made on Columbia Hills State Park’s website. Discover Passes are required to camp and park.
Cottonwood Canyon State Park: Just 30 minutes south of I-84, nestled among the banks of the ever-entertaining John Day River, Cottonwood Canyon State Park is one of the area’s premier wildlife viewing spots for bighorn sheep, antelope and migratory raptors. The park’s Lonetree Campground offers 21 primitive campsites for tents and self-contained RVs, which are available to rent on Oregon State Park’s website. In addition to primitive sites, four cabins are available. Backcountry camping is permitted along the park’s many hiking trails through Bureau of Land Management territory.
Alex Hobbs, formerly based in Irrigon, is a former educator turned full-time homeschooling mother of two boys, age 8 and 10.
