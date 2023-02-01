Christmas has come and gone and your home is awash in toys both old and new. It’s likely your children have already tired of some of them and broken a few. You may find pieces of plastic in various rooms of the house.
Studies conducted with toddlers and toys have demonstrated some interesting facts about young children and the way they play. One clear finding: toddlers play longer and with greater creativity and depth when fewer toys are present. Specifically, children played longer with a toy when there were only four presented rather than sixteen. With fewer distractions, children also focused better and explored a toy in more ways. In some cases, the children moved from exploration to creative play, which requires making and following a plan.
We know that the work of childhood is grounded in play. During playtimes children interact with the physical and social elements of their environment. They meet challenges and try new skills. Through play, children grow in cognitive, social, emotional and physical skills. Needless to say, our children’s play is key to their growth and development.
What does all this mean for parents? Here are some tips for managing the toys, books, and games you have in your home.
Check for safety. Well-meaning gift givers sometimes purchase items that are a safety hazard to young children. Sharp edges, easily broken parts and anything that is small enough to be a choking hazard must be removed from play areas. Take the time to check new toys and games and either remove them or store them in safe places.
Purchase for quality. One quality, open-ended toy is worth ten cheap ones with little creative value. Sometimes simple wooden toys are better than the noisy ones that run on batteries and limit the ways a child can play with them. This is also true with books — look for quality illustrations and choose stories from trusted children’s authors.
Provide quiet play spaces. In addition to providing fewer toys for better play experiences, reduce distractions for children when they play. Television noise, loud conversations and the like will pull them out of their interactions with playthings.
Limit toy choices and regularly rotate them. It may be difficult to sort through the pile of toys your children own and discard some of them. If Aunt Joan gave a toy, she’ll want to see it the next time she visits. A better practice may be to display toys with an eye to limiting the number available at any given time. If you have storage bins or shelving for toys, make it a practice to rotate them so that only four or five are highlighted. The same goes for books and games. Display four or five books and choose from those at read-aloud times. Or select one simple board game each week and play that when it’s time for a family game night.
Encourage creative play. Children often do their own pretending with no prompts from others. But if not, it’s easy to prompt your child to play more creatively with simple questions. “Can you take your baby to the zoo today? What animals will you see?” or “I wonder what your teddy bear wants for lunch? Can you fix lunch for him?”
Toys, books and games and time spent playing with them is at the heart of your child’s learning. And children who are able to focus their attention for longer periods of time are also those who are more ready to learn when they enter school. With a bit of management, your home play environment can be the optimal space for your child to learn, grow and thrive.
Jan Pierce, M.Ed., is a retired schoolteacher and a Northwest writer. She is the author of “Homegrown Family Fun” and “Homegrown Readers: Simple Ways to Help Your Child Learn to Read.”
