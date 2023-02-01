1198997021

Christmas has come and gone and your home is awash in toys both old and new. It’s likely your children have already tired of some of them and broken a few. You may find pieces of plastic in various rooms of the house.

Studies conducted with toddlers and toys have demonstrated some interesting facts about young children and the way they play. One clear finding: toddlers play longer and with greater creativity and depth when fewer toys are present. Specifically, children played longer with a toy when there were only four presented rather than sixteen. With fewer distractions, children also focused better and explored a toy in more ways. In some cases, the children moved from exploration to creative play, which requires making and following a plan.

Jan Pierce, M.Ed., is a retired schoolteacher and a Northwest writer. She is the author of “Homegrown Family Fun” and “Homegrown Readers: Simple Ways to Help Your Child Learn to Read.”

