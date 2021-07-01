Food Hero offers some great ideas for ways to serve that fresh seasonal produce.
Any season of the year is a great time to enjoy fruits and vegetables with your family and try something new. Fresh, frozen, and canned produce are all healthy and tasty choices. Summer is a season full of variety and flavor, when it comes to fruits and vegetables. Check out your local farmers market to find these foods picked at the peak of their ripeness, or at the grocery store, where they may be a little less expensive.
Wondering what produce is in season in Oregon this summer? In June and much of July, you can find berries, cherries, rhubarb, asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, and dark leafy greens. July brings peaches, nectarines, tomatoes, beets, turnips, rutabagas, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, eggplant, garlic, onion, green beans, radishes, and summer squash. In August and toward the end of the summer, you will see even more produce, though berries may be done for the season. You can also find peas, plums, peppers, and squash. Other foods like mushrooms, potatoes, apples, and pears are grown almost year-round in different parts of Oregon, but they are not always available.
Now you may be wondering, how do I get my kids to try these delicious in-season foods? Our role as parents is to provide healthy options and let them decide if and how much to eat. If children don’t seem interested in trying a new fruit or vegetable, encourage them to use their other senses to explore it. They could try smelling, touching, or studying the food instead. This helps them get familiar with it, even if they choose not to taste it yet. If they try it and don’t like it, don’t worry – it can take anywhere from 10 to 20 (sometimes more!) exposures to a new food before a child enjoys it.
Try preparing fruits and vegetables in different ways. For example, if your child continues to shy away from raw broccoli, next time try roasting it in the oven or preparing it in a recipe like Chicken, Broccoli and Cheese Skillet Meal. (This is a kid-approved recipe, where 71% of kids who tried it liked it.) Luckily, there are many ways to prepare fruits and vegetables. A great resource for delicious and easy kid-approved recipes is the website FoodHero.org. Food Hero offers easy, affordable, and delicious recipes, as well as activities for kids like nutrition and gardening videos, coloring, and activity sheets, and much more!
Kids learn from the adults around them, so when we model eating fruits and vegetables they are more likely to want to eat them, too. Also, when children are involved in making a food, they are more likely to try it! For example, young children can help in the kitchen by rinsing, measuring, and mixing ingredients. Older kids can learn to safely cut ingredients and participate in some of the cooking. Food Hero has more ideas about kitchen tasks for kids at foodhero.org/category/tags/involving-kids-cooking.
Most importantly, try to stay patient. It can take time for kids to learn to eat new foods. You can help by finding times to eat together as a family, with no pressure to eat certain foods or clean their plate. Make mealtimes fun – you can find food jokes to share with your family at mealtimes by visiting foodhero.org/jokes. Here’s one to get you started: How do you fix a leaky pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch!
Chicken, Broccoli and Cheese Skillet Meal
Makes: 7 cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1 ¼ cups water
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon
1 can (10.5 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup
1 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups small shell pasta, uncooked
2 ½ cups chopped broccoli (fresh or frozen)
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat (350F degrees in an electric skillet), sauté chicken in oil until lightly browned, about 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Add water, bouillon, soup, pepper and garlic to skillet. Stir until smooth. Add pasta and broccoli.
4. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until pasta is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add a small amount of water near the end of the cooking time if needed to prevent sticking.
5. Add cheese during last two minutes of cooking.
6. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
Try whole grain pasta for more fiber.
Try pasta in a different shape, such as spiral or elbow.
Add other vegetables such as peas, grated carrots, or chopped bell peppers.
In place of chicken, use 1 ½ cups of white beans (a 15-ounce can, drained and rinsed), another meat, or canned tuna or salmon.
Best served immediately. Reheated broccoli changes color and might have a less pleasant taste.
Maria-Ximena Williams is the OSU Extension Service SNAP-ED program coordinator, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, working to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
