You’ve likely seen the headlines already proclaiming “Holidays are back” or “Travel makes a comeback,” but that doesn’t mean everything is quite back to “normal” yet. Travel this holiday season is expected to reach almost to pre-COVID levels as people begin venturing back out after pandemic shut-downs.
For many families, the conversation is shifting from whether or not to travel or get together, to how to have those experiences safely.
“We know folks are going to get together (for the holidays), and we’re not telling people not to,” says Joe Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Public Health. “My encouragement is much the same as it has been: Be thoughtful about who you’re getting together with and what those interactions look like.”
Fiumara says families should be honest about the risks in their gatherings. If people are unvaccinated or have underlying conditions, COVID-19 risks are higher. Events in poorly ventilated and crowded areas carry higher risk than those held outdoors or in small groups. Events are also safer if people are vaccinated and if everyone takes precautions, he points out, including wearing a face covering around people not from your household and washing hands regularly.
“All these little efforts really do help across the board,” he says. “We’re going to get on the other side of this. It’s always been just a matter of how long it’s going to take us to get there.”
Here are five things to think about when planning holiday gatherings and travel this year:
Consider contacts: How many people will you come in contact with during the gathering or over the trip? The more people you interact with, the higher the risk, both to yourself and to others.
Take precautions: Use hand sanitizer in public spaces and have all family members (older than age 2) wear well-fitting masks on all forms of public transportation, including airplanes, busses, and trains. Families may want to carry hand sanitizer and extra face masks with them.
Stay home if you’re sick: If you become sick, have symptoms, test positive or know you have been exposed to COVID-19, don’t travel or attend celebrations. If you are hosting holiday celebrations, have a backup plan in case you become unwell so you don’t risk sharing your sickness – COVID or not – with your guests.
Research restrictions: If you are traveling out of the area, find out what travel restrictions are in place on your travel route and at your destination. Different state and local governments may have different rules on mask wearing, proof of vaccination, testing or quarantine requirements. The CDC and other health experts still advise against non-essential travel for unvaccinated individuals.
Be flexible: Both holiday events and traveling always run the risk of unforeseen events. Road closures can knock a trip off course or cause delays or a family member could become ill at the last minute and not make a gathering. Be mentally and physically prepared for potential changes, including those based on health restrictions and weather.
Even though COVID-19 has dominated the conversation over the past two years, it doesn’t mean other risks have disappeared. Don’t forget to follow recommendations about checking road conditions before traveling and keeping emergency supplies in your vehicle. Make sure to leave extra time to travel so no one feels stressed running late, and let friends and family know where you’re traveling and when to expect you. Both Christmas and New Year’s Day are in the top six days for motor vehicle accidents.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan recommends driving slowly and safely for weather conditions and being prepared for emergencies.
“Prepare your car right now with blankets, some water, some snacks, maybe a medical kit,” he says. “In addition to all of that, always let other people know that, ‘yes, we’re coming, this is the route we plan to take,’ and then try to stick to a timeline. If you’re overdue, the people reporting those incidents can report that back to public safety.”
And if you do find yourself in need of help, don’t be afraid to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.