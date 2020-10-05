From ziplining ghost baskets to drive-thru booths, pandemic Halloween is bringing out innovation. That means plenty of options for how to celebrate Halloween in 2020.
Halloween at home. The coronavirus hasn’t cancelled Halloween, even if you aren’t ready to leave the house. Families are planning candy hunts in the backyard (Easter eggs with an October twist), costume fashion shows and spooky movie marathons. You can mark the night with festive foods, spooky tales and, of course, plenty of candy – all from your own home. The CDC lists carving pumpkins, Halloween scavenger hunts, pinatas, decorating and virtual events as low-risk.
For ideas on what to put on your October fun list this year, the Umatilla County Historical Society’s Heritage Station Museum is hosting a social media campaign for 31 Days of Halloween with crafts, recipes and fun facts.
“This will give parents extra resources, things to do to keep it interactive,” says Shannon Gruenhagen, Marketing & Tour Coordinator for Heritage Station. “It’s the 200th anniversary of Sleepy Hollow, so we’re going to really play that up.”
Neighborhood trick-or-treat. Many families are sticking with “classic” door-to-door trick-or-treating, watching for decorated houses with the lights on. If that’s your plan, wear face coverings, avoid close contact with people outside your household, and wash or sanitize your hands often.
If you plan to pass out candy, you should also maintain a distance and wear gloves or wash those hands. To hand out candy safely, homeowners can use pre-packaged bags set at the end of a porch or driveway or keep six feet of distance through creative delivery. Creative suggestions include sliding the candy down a tube or a ramp, using extension limbs, and even creating ziplines and Rube Goldberg machines to transport the candy from the door to the sidewalk for trick-or-treaters.
The CDC lists trick-or-treating where bags are lined up at the edge of a driveway or yard as a moderate risk activity; traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating with ringing a doorbell and being handed candy as a higher risk activity.
Special event trick-or-treating. Last year, hundreds of families visited local businesses to collect candy and show off their costumes. They attended parties and carnivals and events, and this year, the events look a little different – but many of them are still happening. Local libraries are hosting story time with a holiday theme, and most communities are offering some sort of event.
Meeting guidelines while keeping the traditional feel has been a challenge for many of the organizers. In Pendleton, the second annual Heritage Haunt will be a drive-thru event that keeps the spirit of last year’s debut.
“We were trying to keep it downtown and follow all the guidelines,” says Shannon Gruenhagen. “This is the best way to keep everything socially distanced and still have a way kids can get the feel of trick-or-treat.”
The Main Street trick-or-treat events in Hermiston and Boardman have also gone drive-thru. Usually, multiple Halloween events are planned around town, says Torrie Griggs, executive director of the Boardman Chamber. “With everything the way it is, we’ve all teamed up together to create this community Halloween drive-thru event.”
And pandemic creativity isn’t limited to trick-or-treating. Pendleton Parks and Recreation typically hosts a large Halloween carnival with crafts, games and concessions. Instead, program manager Jon Bullard got resourceful. “With all the different guidelines this year, we’re going to be doing something completely different,” he says. “We’re having a drive-in movie Halloween night at the Pendleton Convention Center.” A screening of “Hocus Pocus” is planned, along with some other themed activities.
Other local events are adjusting their scope or limiting attendance, including Stanfield’s annual fall festival and Haunted Library. “Because we have to limit numbers, we will be pre-selling tickets,” notes Stanfield Library Director Cecili Longhorn. But it’s important to give both parents and kids something to look forward to, she adds. “It’s time for some fall festival fun for families.”
For more ideas and alternatives, the CDC has created the website halloween2020.org that lists recommended activities by risk level, based on county zone. These include things like trick-or-treating with safety guidelines, drive-up trick-or-treat, and neighborhood candy hunts. Whichever way you celebrate, health experts recommend four rules: wear your mask, wash your hands, keep your distance and stay home if you’re sick.
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
