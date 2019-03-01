What has billions of views, its own Wikipedia page and an upcoming feature film?
If you answered, “unboxing,” you’re probably in the minority. Yet the genre – yes, it’s a full genre now – is a force in entertainment.
An unboxing video follows someone – usually you just see their hands and hear their voice – opening a package and talking about what they find inside, maybe how it looks, smells or feels. The video capitalizes on the excitement of finding out what is inside a package, whether it’s a new electronic device or a tiny doll, and it usually seems to fall somewhere between scripted sitcoms and advertising.
The phenomena started in 2006 with high-tech gadgets, often those that consumers could not get their hands on. It evolved into subscription boxes and, eventually, into toys, attracting children whose parents can’t buy surprise packages as often as the kids themselves wish. The unboxing trend hit on toys around 2014, and Google Trends shows the peak search for “unboxing video” occurred in January of 2016.
Here’s the kicker: the videos no longer have to say “unboxing” in the titles to bring in the views. Instead, the video titles are a hodge-podge of toy names the unboxer will open or play with in that video. Kids subscribe to the channels and receive daily updates, watching familiar hands open and play with toys.
One of the first to achieve star status was Ryan ToysReview – a channel with 18 million subscribers whose videos routinely bring in 600,000 views in their first 24 hours. The eight-year-old host has more than 27 billion views of his videos, clothes at Walmart and Target, and multiple spinoff channels. Ryan ToysReview is the fourth-most viewed YouTube channel of all time as of last month, beating out powerhouses like Taylor Swift, The Ellen Show, and BuzzFeed. FunToys Collector Disney Toys Review comes in 27th place with only 14 billion views.
Channels don’t have to reach “super” status to become a household name. My children watch CookieSwirlC, a YouTube channel whose adult host has a distinctive high voice and is over-the-top excited about everything she opens. CookieSwirlC’s website claims she has generated over 9 billion views worldwide, has uploaded more than 2,500 videos and has 9.5 million subscribers. In researching this story, I found a video on the CookieSwirlC channel I recognized as one my daughter had watched – it had been posted four days earlier.
For adults (myself included), the trend doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense. Why would you watch someone play a video game or open toys instead of doing it yourself? The jury is still out; experts haven’t agreed on what exactly has turned unboxing and playing with toys into an industry.
Some say it is the bright colors and the emotion that draws kids in with a hypnotizing enthusiasm. Others say the video’s time span – three to five minutes – allow even young children to stay engaged for the entirety, and when one is done, another queues up immediately.
The cognitive SEO blog says it’s the ordinary quality of the host that drives its appeal, because the viewer can imagine themselves as the unboxer. Cornelia Cozmiuc writes: “The face missing from the picture, the use of an unexceptional voice, the scarcity of technical specs, these are all elements that make a video more relatable to a larger audience.”
Regardless of what experts conclude on the why, there’s no doubt the videos are making a place on our children’s screens. Here’s a bit of good news: most kids unboxing videos are clean, nonviolent, and positive. CookieSwirlC for example, says on her website she posts “daily videos with a positive message and an upbeat attitude, along with a fail or two.” As aggravating as unboxing videos may be for adults, as long as you set toy-buying boundaries with your kids, there are much worse things they could be watching online.
As for that “unboxing” feature film: there’s no release date yet, but a production was announced in November. Stay tuned!
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
