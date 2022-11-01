hand of woman with e-cigarette

A coworker asked me, “Wouldn’t you rather your kid try vaping than smoking?”

Thank goodness I don’t have to make that choice. On one hand, if they vaped, I won’t have to smell smoke. On the other hand, there’s a chance that if they try a combustible cigarette, it will burn their throat. Then make them cough and they’ll never want to try another! However, there’s strong evidence that smoking will cut a decade or more off their life, and diminish the quality of the life they live.

Jenée Henderson is the Tobacco Prevention and Education Program Coordinator at Umatilla County Health.

