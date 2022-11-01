A coworker asked me, “Wouldn’t you rather your kid try vaping than smoking?”
Thank goodness I don’t have to make that choice. On one hand, if they vaped, I won’t have to smell smoke. On the other hand, there’s a chance that if they try a combustible cigarette, it will burn their throat. Then make them cough and they’ll never want to try another! However, there’s strong evidence that smoking will cut a decade or more off their life, and diminish the quality of the life they live.
What about vaping? Are e-cigarettes safe for kids to experiment with? Products are designed to blend in with school supplies and can be easily concealed even when in use. Industry scientists add irresistible flavors and devise ways to mask symptoms like burning throats that could be deterrents. The small print says “These products are intended for adults, don’t try them if you don’t already smoke.” This seems like a miniscule warning next to the lure of flavors like blueberry mango delight. There are abundant unknowns, myths and health claims about vaping. While it is possible that vaping is safer than smoking in some aspects, we don’t know enough to draw conclusions.
What we do know indicates high risk for the health and safety of young people. Industry scientists concentrate nicotine so the brain gets a bigger hit quicker. Bad news, especially for kids. The human brain continues to develop until about age 25. “The adolescent brain is more sensitive to rewards,” explains Yale neuroscientist Marina Picciotto, Ph.D. Nicotine addiction happens quickly. The brain starts to change after the very first hit and in a few days, with as little as 5 milligrams a day, addiction can occur. For comparison, Truth Initiative reports the Juul has up to 59 mg.
Nicotine rewires the survival part of the brain to think it needs more nicotine. First, nicotine excites the receptors and the brain sends rewards by releasing dopamine. Almost simultaneously, the receptors get numb, so the brain makes many more receptors to get another hit (because it thinks it needs more nicotine to live). This is a repetitive process leading to intense cravings that can be triggered by places, people, time, smells and stress. This makes quitting and staying quite very difficult. Once these brain changes happen, there may be ongoing problems with self regulation, impulse control, attention and learning. Kids often believe vaping helps with stress, but nicotine just makes stress worse — it only helps the withdrawal symptoms caused by vaping.
The tobacco industry knows how quickly addiction occurs and that by the time studies show long term consequences of vaping, whole new generations will be hooked. The industry circumvents regulation using loopholes like switching to synthetic nicotine. They publish biased science, and disrupt regulatory boards while they pose as philanthropists to join. They spend about $1 million an hour on marketing, and hire social media influencers who are popular with kids, which skirts past advertising restrictions. They deny targeting kids, but e- cigarettes are used more often by kids to start — than by adults to quit. From 2017 to 2019, youth vaping in Oregon went up 80%.
Due to challenges with regulation, vaping products like e-juices are sold without much oversight. Poor regulation means toxic ingredients go unchecked and 99% of products labeled nicotine free do contain nicotine when tested. We don’t know everything there is to know about the safety of these products, but we know a lot. We know nicotine raises the risks of high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, depression and anxiety. We know the tobacco industry has repeatedly used deceptive practices. We know nicotine is extremely addictive, and hurts developing brains. We know 90% of adults who are addicted, started using tobacco before they were 18. We know unregulated substances have caused illness and death.
Some believe vaping is harmless. It’s not. Many parents think their kids would never try vaping. Anyone, including athletes, scholars, introverts, extroverts, rebels, or conformers can fall into the trap of addiction and many are ashamed to ask for help. Vaping is a health issue, not a moral one. Parents can have ongoing discussions about the true and serious risks of vaping. Young people can text: DITCHVAPE to 88709 for help quitting. Visit UCo Health on facebook or the website for more resources on talking about vape.
