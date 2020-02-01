As a mother of boys, I am very aware of the parental struggle to find computer or video games that don’t include blood, zombies, guns or federal offenses. So many games these days are filled with killing, stealing and beating the clock that there is actually a Twitter thread (The Safe Room) where followers can find safe zones inside violent and hectic video games. The zones allow the players to take a break and lower their blood pressure for a bit, while not losing their character’s life. That says a lot. The mere fact that these zones exist at all tells me that the games in which they exist are nuts.
While some studies are inconclusive, others have shown that prolonged exposure to violent games can lead to pathological lying, lack of impulse control, irresponsibility, immediate reward seeking, and in some cases even aggression and immoral decisions. Yikes.
What’s a parent to do? Find some non-violent games that our kids love just as much, of course.
Try these non-violent games on for size:
Madden. Madden is a popular game of video football that allows players to play arcade, simulation or competitive football. You pick plays, get coaching advice, and can play against others online. I have read that the newest version contains virtually all rap music, most of which is not appropriate for kids. You can either get an older version or turn off the soundtrack.
Minecraft. If you haven’t heard of Minecraft, you should come out from under that rock. The goal is to build worlds. It’s like a computer version of Legos. You can experiment with buildings, animals, take it slow, or really stretch your imagination. There is really no way to lose. If your kids have already been at this game for a while, try moving on to Little Big Planet, which employs the same concept on a different scale.
Don’t Starve and Don’t Starve Together. These two survival games take place in the wilderness with different creatures, characters, seasons and biomes. Play by yourself, cooperate with friends or try your luck online. Recommended for no younger than middle school.
Wonder City. Wonder City is based off of Wonder Woman and created for girls from 8 to 13. A high school girl discovers she has superpower abilities and is able to control Quanta, a scientific phenomenon that grants superpowers to other people. Your character’s personality is developed as you make decisions that lock or unlock future events.
Starbound. If your kids love Minecraft, have them try Starbound. Players explore a galaxy full of planets, spaceships and unique alien civilizations. This open-ended, multiplayer adventure game is great for younger kids in elementary school.
Ultimate Rivals: The Rink. Another sports game, The Rink is an old school hockey game in which players choose characters from the NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL Players Association, WNBA and even the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to play ice hockey. You can place the players in their positions by looking at their skills and talents and be skating rings around the ice in no time.
The Climb. If your child is big into rock climbing or parkour, this is the video game for him (or her). Players are able to scale virtual landscapes, climb with handholds and leap chasms to reach the summit. The game’s content is suitable for all ages, though VR hardware is not recommended for those under the age of 13.
Planet Zoo is for the animal-loving child. It simulates the building and running of an actual zoo. Keep the animals safe and healthy, keep your tourists happy and make a profit. Place the wrong animals together and you’ll see what predators do to their prey (some blood, but not much gore). There is some crude humor (animals have to poop), but nothing shocking. Younger animal lovers will enjoy Animal Crossing, where characters make friends with hippos and guitar-playing dogs.
Bernbrand and Tacoma. Star Wars fans will enjoy Bernbrand, where you can see aliens walking around and an aquarium where you can get inside the glass. Explore the city as an alien, finding cool spots to hang out. Older kids will like Tacoma, which is set in 2088. It’s the story of a six-member crew of a space station in which you are a forensic investigator, trying to figure out what happened by digging through logs and finding evidence.
So go ahead and share these games with the young people in your lives, and even make time to play together this summer — because contrary to popular myth, recent research from Arizona University shows that playing video games together is not just good for your kids; it’s good for the whole family.
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
