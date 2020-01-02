College is expensive. So what can parents do to prepare to help their children pay for a post-secondary education? The Oregon College Savings Plan is our state’s version of a 529 plan that allows individuals to contribute tax-free to an account intended to support a child’s college education. Contributions can be made by parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles — in fact, anyone.
A new Oregon Tax Credit went into effect January 1, 2020, replacing the state income tax deduction. But, although post-tax contributions made to a 529 plan are not tax deductible, the funds are not subject to federal or state tax when withdrawn for qualified expenses like tuition, room and board, books, etc. That can be a considerable advantage. Oregon does require that schools be U.S. Financial Aid eligible.
It’s easy to start an Oregon College Savings plan. The minimum start-up amount is just $25. Contact and tax information is required for you and the beneficiary (who must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident). If you are at least 18, you can be both the contributor and beneficiary on a 529 plan.
It’s important to understand that the Oregon College Savings Plan is not a bank savings account. The Plan is actually a variety of investment options managed by Sumday, which owned by BNY Mellon, one of the world’s largest financial institutions. That means earnings are not guaranteed and, like other investments, funds can drop in value, though projected returns are greater than the typical interest offered by a bank. A host of FAQs about the Oregon College Savings Plan can be found online at www.oregoncollege savings.com.
As with all investments, it is best to get the advice of a qualified financial planner before investing. Since a 529 plan would be considered a financial asset, it can affect the Federal Financial Aid a student can receive. How much of an impact would depend upon the total value of the plan account.
Every little bit counts: the Oregon College Savings plan has also partnered with BottleDrop to collect the refund value on cans and bottles. The program could benefit to families with limited resources who still have a desire to help their children with a college education. Once you have $5 in your BottleDrop account, those funds can be transferred to an existing Oregon College Savings plan account. (In Eastern Oregon, BottleDrop locations are only found in Hermiston.)
For risk-averse parents, there are safer options to save for your child’s education, such as savings bonds. Some employers offer their employees the option of purchasing these through payroll deductions. You pay $25 for a savings bond, which yields $50 upon maturity in 20 years. Savings bonds are virtually risk-free and you can purchase up to $10,000 per year, though returns are less when bonds are cashed in earlier than the maturity date. Savings bonds also have a little-known tax benefit — an education tax exclusion, similar to the Oregon College Savings Plan. This permits qualified taxpayers to exclude from their gross income all or part of the interest from the redemption of eligible savings bonds when using the funds to pay for educational expenses. Family and friends can add to your child’s college savings by purchasing bonds for special events such as birthdays. The U.S. Treasury has a very informative website with more details: www.treasurydirect.gov/indiv/planning/plan_education.htm.
Lastly, one tried and true way to build college savings is to set up a savings account in an FDIC insured bank or credit union and automatically deposit a set amount each paycheck. Having a savings account requiring two signers will ensure that the money remains in the account for the purpose it was intended. This particular savings plan may not qualify for tax benefits, however, in college every penny counts and even a small education nest egg might make the difference between getting that diploma or not.
———
Pendleton home economist Virginia Justice and her husband have two college-aged daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.