The audio world gives children a chance to imagine their own pictures as they listen.
Often when we think of technology, we think of a classroom bursting with iPads and Chromebooks. Maybe HTML, JavaScript, or learning the basics of coding. A video game console. Perhaps the word conjures other images such as the labyrinthine world of password resets, educational applications, websites, video chat platforms, and Google Suite — the latter of which parents all over the country received a crash course in last year when the harried world of education came home.
With this in mind, it can often feel instinctual in this current moment to turn down the volume, so to speak. But before we start to channel our inner Luddite and turn it down completely, it’s worth exploring the simpler side of technology. One that can furnish the mind with rich vocabulary, make difficult texts more accessible to young readers, and help instill empathy and life skills. All of this from the humble audiobook or podcast.
The audiobook and podcast industries are positively booming, thanks to our smart devices. Bringing this new technology into our homes can expose children to fantastic alternatives to screen time and provide an excellent way to enrich traditional school subjects or engage your child’s niche interests.
In homeschooling circles, the term “living books’’ is used to refer to any book that is told in a narrative fashion and that engages the reader with lively vocabulary and passion. These can be fiction or non-fiction, classic or modern. Using an audiobook service in lieu of our own voices offers children new literature when the task of getting through an entire Robert Louis Stevenson book seems daunting. To this end, turning on an audiobook while your little rummages through bins of LEGO opens up entirely new worlds for them. An 8-year-old who hasn’t acquired the skills and stamina to read “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on their own can now, through audiobooks, access a text a couple of years beyond their own grade level – possibly unlocking a newfound passion for reading along the way. Local libraries can help aid our audiobook journey and often partner with downloadable apps, such as Libby, Hoopla, Bookflix, and Library2Go. Often, it’s as easy as inputting your library card number to access thousands of titles.
And we can access more than just living books. Our household devices offer up a host of ways to listen to folktales, old-timey serials, myths, age-appropriate philosophical questions, spooky stories, human interest pieces, news, video game discussions, and so much more. Podcasts for young listeners deliver a free and alternative way to engage your child at home – often through self-chosen interests.
If you’re not sure where to get started in the world of podcasting try these:
Brains On!: A science podcast
Radiolab for Kids: Family-friendly content from Radiolab’s archives
A to Z Mysteries: Clue Club: A podcast based on the young reader chapter book series
Grim, Grimmer, Grimmest: Short stories that often come from Grimm’s Fairy Tales
The Totally Unauthorized Minecraft Fan Show: Minecraft ideas, tips, quizzes, adventures, and fails
The Past and the Curious: A history podcast that engages kids with lesser-known events of the past
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: The lives of accomplished women throughout history are narrated by lively hosts
This Podcast Has Fleas: A serial comedy featuring all our favorite household pets
Mother Tongue: A podcast all about languages of the world, featuring lots of songs
Transitioning to audiobooks and podcasts when a child is used to visual stimulation from screens takes time. Often children who aren’t used to auditory stimuli might resist or disengage. Keep at it, however. Unlocking the world of audiobooks and podcasts does wonders for the imagination and vocabulary, and creates a lens through which our young learners see the world.
If 2020 was the year of the Chromebook, let 2021 be the year of the audiobook.
Alex Hobbs, based in Irrigon, is a former educator turned full-time homeschooling mother of two boys, age 8 and 10.
