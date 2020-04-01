With school cancelations, social distancing, and shelter-in-place rules in some areas, families are adjusting to having kids at home. Keeping children well occupied is a multi-level challenge. Many parents are working from home and need to be able to focus, but children also need to be exercising their minds and not falling behind on schoolwork.
Reading
One option heard over and over, from educators to pediatricians, is to read. Read with children, read to children, or have children listen to audio books. Local educators say reading is an area they’re most worried will slide while school’s out. Local libraries are offering “to-go” and online services (including e-books, audiobooks, and more), so families can still check out books during the closures. Some school districts continue to offer i-Ready activities, which can provide some normalcy for their students. Even the Library of Congress has open access to multiple books online for free.
Learn from home
While schools are closed, many parents are becoming impromptu homeschool instructors. Most local school districts and teachers are providing options for online learning, including Google Classroom activities, videos and discussions, activity packets and worksheets. Some districts are also creating Learn at Home repositories. Hermiston School District has posted theirs online at bit.ly/2UaOaXn.You’ll find many more ideas on page 9.
Family game and video nights
This is a great time to pull out the board games. Stretch young minds with strategic thinking, take in beautiful artwork, teach your children logic, or just take out some frustration by capturing meeples on a board. Make some popcorn and watch a movie or a Broadway show. In my house, one child has been watching live theatric productions as they’re streamed online, and everyone is looking forward to seeing Disney’s “Onward” even on the small screen. Other ideas:
Do puzzles. You can pick out a large jigsaw puzzle for the whole family to work on at once or smaller ones for family member to work on separately.
Have a board game tournament with brackets.
Have everyone in the family pick a movie and then everyone watches all the selections.
Make your own movies and board games.
Take a virtual visit
Thanks to technology, anyone stuck at home can walk through museums internationally, follow whales in the ocean, and even take a trip to Mars. Now is the perfect time to try a virtual visit – and teach everyone something while you’re at it. These ideas will get you started, but you’ll find many, many more online:
The San Diego Zoo - kids.sandiego zoo.org
Local farms - www.farmfood360.ca
Visit Mars - accessmars.withgoogle.com
The Smithsonian Institution - artsandculture.google.com/partner/smithsonian-national-museum-of-natural-history
Have an online playdate
Maintaining social connections is important. Even without face-to-face playdates, children can still call and video chat their friends. If you have reliable internet access, consider having a video-based game session. Use a twitch stream to live-stream a game for multiple players in Kahoot! Quizlet, or JackBox. There are dozens of interactive websites, and with phone calls and video chat you can still keep up with everyone you’d normally be seeing in person. Other online ideas:
Learn/engage in a Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game from Animal Jam to World of Warcraft. These games hundred (or more) of players online at once, and you can build friend lists, guilds, and parties with family or friends. Make sure kids and teens understand safety rules for communicating online.
Play a board or card game in an online platform. From Battleship or Words with Friends, you can find games where your child and a friend (or several) can play virtually. Many have chat options, but you can also add a phone or video call while playing to increase the interaction. My personal favorite is playing Gloom with my sisters in New York and Pennsylvania.
Create art or games or trivia contests individually and then present them to a friend or group.
Get creative
Write journals, complete scrapbooks, tell stories, and do crafts. It’s time to pull out those projects you’ve been putting off. Make music. Make art. Make engineering marvels. Create art and projects you’ll be able to look back on when the crisis is over. For starters:
Find craft supplies and have your children help come up with ideas for how to use them.
Learn a new skill like sewing or crocheting.
Follow guided videos online to create projects at home. The Pendleton Center for the Arts is streaming “how to” video craft projects and has offered take-home craft kits. The Oregon Arts Commission has a list of online experience offerings. Multiple artists, writers, and musicians are now streaming videos and lessons. If you have a fan of Mo Willems in the house (“The Pigeon” and “Elephant and Piggie” books), check out Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems from The Kennedy Center.
Get outside
Umatilla County Public Health officials say you can still practice social distancing while being outside – just remember to stay at least 6 feet away from each other during activity. Walking, hiking, biking, and camping are great activities for kids cooped up in the house. More outdoors ideas:
Watch for birds or wildlife and study plants
Set up a tent in the backyard for a “day trip” or overnight outing.
Stargaze and learn about astronomy.
Plant a garden or do all those yard modifications you’ve had on the to-do list for years.
For high-risk areas under a shelter-in-place order, exercise is still listed as an essential function. Check with OHA and the CDC for up-to-date information, but as of publication, they say being outdoors, taking a walk, and playing in the backyard are all allowed – and recommended activities as long as you can maintain distance from people outside your immediate family.
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
