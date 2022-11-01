Little Girl At The Library Picking a Book

Search the term “Library of Things” and you will be inundated with library websites from across the country encouraging users to check out their growing collection of … things.

What began as a fairly innovative concept, practiced in a small number of libraries, has quickly spread from community to community, creating a standard practice of lending non-traditional items.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Jennifer Costley is director of the Pendleton Public Library and mother of three young children.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.