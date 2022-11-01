Search the term “Library of Things” and you will be inundated with library websites from across the country encouraging users to check out their growing collection of … things.
What began as a fairly innovative concept, practiced in a small number of libraries, has quickly spread from community to community, creating a standard practice of lending non-traditional items.
What kind of items? Pretty much anything you can think of. There are several different methodologies behind curating this type of collection.
Some libraries do a “try before you buy method.” This type of collection usually contains pricey items that are potentially risky purchases. For example, in Pendleton we lend American Girl Dolls. Children have the opportunity to take a doll home for seven days. If they play with the doll the whole seven days, perhaps it is worth that $151 price tag, but what if it gets played with for five minutes before being shoved into the corner with the rest of the misfit toys? The practice of lending the doll allows parents to evaluate whether or not the investment is right for their family.
Other libraries collect items that are used infrequently. This lending practice creates opportunity for those who are unable to purchase the item themselves due to financial hardship, and it also prevents waste. Do we all need to purchase an electric drill? Probably not. For some people that tool will be needed once a year. Both money and materials are saved by lending tools through the library.
Here in Pendleton we do not offer a tool library, however we do offer a few items that are unique to our community. With an active parks and recreation program and close proximity to great hiking and camping locations, our patrons are able to check out camping and backpacking gear, as well as recreation items like our inflatable kayak and stand up paddle board. We also checkout items that emphasize books in our collection and programming, such as our knitting supplies and STEM equipment, both of which are utilized in monthly programs hosted by knowledgeable staff, ready to teach you how to use the items before you check them out.
Lastly, many libraries offer a cultural pass program. These programs are unique to the community the library serves. Clackamas County is a great example of a plentiful cultural pass program. There, cardholders are able to visit museums such as the Gilbert House Children’s Museum and the Hallie Ford Art Museum as well as the Lan Su Chinese Garden and Pittock Mansion, free of charge thanks to the program.
Umatilla County libraries strive to provide services to our community that compare to those offered across the state. Your local library is likely already building a library of things. To learn which items are being added to the collection and to make purchase suggestions please contact your home library. We are always excited to hear what materials you want to see in the library.
The following items are available for checkout in Pendleton.
Cultural Passes: Umatilla County Historical Society, Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, Maryhill Museum.
American Girl Dolls: Caroline Abbott, Cecile Rey, Josefina Montoya, Kitt Kittredge, Kaya, Logan Grant, Marie Grace Gardner.
Recreational Equipment: Backpacking gear, bocce ball kit, Dakota K2 Kayak, stand up paddle board, disc golf set, butane stove, Astroscan telescope and campsite storage strap.
Electronics: Acer Chromebook, dual screen portable DVD player, Nintendo Switch Lite, podcast kit, rechargeable power station.
STEM Items: Aniblock puzzle challenger, Sphero Bolt, Sphero Robotic Ball, Sphero Indi car.
Knitting Kits: Knifty Knitter, knit a hat kit, sock knitters kit, yarn winding kit.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.