Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe says it all the time: College isn’t for everyone. He’s right — it isn’t. We have to get out of the mindset that one can only be successful with a college degree. It just isn’t true. Did you know that the average plumber or electrician makes $30 to $40 per hour?
Still, it seems that teens are often pressured into an educational track that doesn’t fit their needs or interests. There’s a great option and it’s called vocational high school.
Vocational high school, or Career and Technical Education, is a non-traditional approach to education and career preparation that’s been around for decades. Students spend part of their day on academics and the rest of their time learning a valuable trade. They graduate with a high school diploma, as well as experience in a trade in which they are immediately hirable.
The school system in Denver, Colorado, is a great example. Each district boasts a vocational school with a different emphasis. You can eat at a restaurant where students learn everything from cooking and serving to payroll and scheduling, or shop at a plant nursery stocked with plants grown by horticulture students.
Oregon is organized a little bit differently. Our career and technical education (CTE) includes various programs of study, and schools aren’t limited to just one. The programs are usually located within a high school rather than at a completely separate location, allowing all students to sample classes in the various programs as electives.
Curt Thompson is the CTE Director at Pendleton High School, which offers four fields of study: Hospitality and Tourism, Visual and Media Arts, Agriculture Science and Mechanics, and Digital and Media Arts. A few years ago, PHS applied for and received a CTE Revitalization grant. This came at a time when the district’s facilities were being rebuilt and restructured, so the majority of that grant was used to prepare the old West Hills building (now Hawthorne Alternative High School) for enhanced Culinary Arts, as well as Industrial and Engineering Systems.
Students in Pendleton have the opportunity to take such classes as Crop and Soil Science, Agricultural Structures, Digital Design and Production, Food and Travel, and Aerospace Engineering. Taking one class per year in a given field earns students the title of Program Completer, and brings CTE honors and recognition at graduation. Students may earn dual credit (high school and college) for some classes, and in some cases may even earn initial or preliminary certificates in their chosen industry. For example, engineering students may earn their Part 7 Drone Operators License, which is a huge advantage in an up-and-coming career field, especially in Eastern Oregon. Curt Thompson meets with other CTE program leaders across the region to ensure that his program meets the needs of the students and community, while adhering to industry standards.
Another strong aspect of the local Pendleton program is the School to Career pathway. To better connect students with local businesses, Thompson has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce, acting as a liaison to facilitate the pairings. Thompson’s goal is “to provide a symbiotic relationship between companies and students.” He aims to create a “quality experience for students while, at the same time, helping those businesses by matching them with hard working, responsible teens.”
This partnership includes over 150 local businesses that can be involved in a number of different ways. They might be available as speakers, attend career days, or give tours of their facilities. In addition, some arrange internships and work studies for older students.
Vocational training holds many benefits for students, including decreased dropout rates, increased earning and wage potential, and an increased likelihood of postsecondary education. Some students may even be able to leave high school with certifications or initial licenses in their chosen field.
Within the pathways, students learn the academic foundations, communications within their field, problem-solving and critical thinking, along with how to use the tools necessary, whether it’s a computer or a spatula. What they’ll leave with, once their schooling is completed, is a marketable skill that they can take with them into their future, in whatever direction they choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.