Last year my oldest daughter started kindergarten. She had spent two years in preschool and like most five-year-olds she never ceases to amaze or entertain me with the questions she asked or the statements she made about the world, as she saw it. However, she couldn’t write or recognize her letters and more often than not she called them numbers. Also, if we are being completely honest, the portraits she drew of herself and me did not do me justice.

None of this seemed important in preschool, but with kindergarten on the horizon I started to worry. What if she couldn’t learn her letters? What if there was something different about the way she processed information? If she needed help beyond what was offered in a traditional classroom setting, how would I ensure that she gets it?

Jennifer Costley is a novelist, director of the Pendleton Public Library, and mother of three young children.

