Last year my oldest daughter started kindergarten. She had spent two years in preschool and like most five-year-olds she never ceases to amaze or entertain me with the questions she asked or the statements she made about the world, as she saw it. However, she couldn’t write or recognize her letters and more often than not she called them numbers. Also, if we are being completely honest, the portraits she drew of herself and me did not do me justice.
None of this seemed important in preschool, but with kindergarten on the horizon I started to worry. What if she couldn’t learn her letters? What if there was something different about the way she processed information? If she needed help beyond what was offered in a traditional classroom setting, how would I ensure that she gets it?
Her first week of school came and went. By teacher parent conferences I had learned to relax. She would never be an artist, but her letters and numbers sorted themselves out. Not every parent is so fortunate. Sometimes those gut feelings you have that your child needs more are grounded in reality.
Enter the individualized education program or IEP, as it is commonly known. These plans are not offered to every child that struggles, but for those with a qualifying disability, the IEP can be a lifeline bringing student, parent and school together to provide the best possible way forward for the child.
We often think of disabilities as being immediately recognizable, yet several, such as learning disabilities, emotional disturbance and intellectual disabilities, are challenging to identify. If you suspect that your child falls into one of those categories, you can request the school perform an assessment. And here is a sigh of relief, it is not all on you. The school will be actively keeping an eye on its students. It may be an educator that requests an assessment for your child. If this happens, keep in mind that the goal is to provide your child with any and all tools possible to help them learn.
So, your child has been assessed, and it is determined that they have a qualifying disability that negatively impacts their ability to learn. Now what?
This is when the work begins, when you assemble your team of superheroes and formulate a plan entirely unique to your child and your child’s unique learning needs. This team consists of you, your child, a classroom teacher, a school system representative, a special education teacher, a person who can interpret evaluation results, and others with specialized knowledge of your child (this could be a psychologist or occupational therapist, but probably not grandma).
Together this team is going to look at where your child is, where she needs to be, and what tools and support are necessary to get her there. Your child may, for example, benefit from spending one-on-one time in a resources room or need to have assignments modified so that they can better understand and process the information. A child who struggles with fine motor skills may find writing 40 math problems unnecessarily frustrating and difficult. A modification may be to only answer the odd questions or possibly use a device to type or dictate answers.
Some tools and strategies may fail. You may find yourself in the middle of the school year and no closer to the goals you set than when you started. Fortunately, the IEP process has built in safeguards to keep everyone on track. You can expect and are entitled to progress reports on your child’s IEP in regular intervals. If something is not working, you can call a meeting and discuss your concerns. No IEP is put into place or altered without the signed consent of the parent guardian. If you don’t like the plan your team comes up with, you can say no. You can also request mediation.
At the end of the day the goal is to see your child smash barriers, meet goals and learn with their peers.
My daughter will enter first grade this month. She can read short phonics books and count to 100 (with some prompting). I no longer worry that she has a learning disability, and it gives me peace of mind to know that there is literally a team of people ready to invest in her success should the future hold something we haven’t faced yet.
Jennifer Costley is a novelist, director of the Pendleton Public Library, and mother of three young children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.