Two words have been known to strike fear into the heart of a parent and cause a distant “cha-ching” to sound at nearby insurance agencies. Teen driver.
I’ve got two of them and I’ve learned a few things along the way. Before my oldest started driving, we asked a lot of other parents how they handle the logistical and financial aspects of the whole thing. Do you get them driving lessons or do it yourself? Who pays for the insurance? Who pays for gas? Do you buy a car or share? We thought we’d hear pretty much the same thing from most people, but the answers were surprisingly varied. It really depends on the circumstances of the family. For example, I had always planned on the kids sharing the car that I drive and just having to figure out schedules. However, my parents decided to purchase a new car and ended up giving us their old one, thereby providing a car for the kids to drive.
We landed on a compromise financially. We pay for the insurance and our kids pay for the gas. That way they aren’t wasting gas driving all over the place and they don’t need to have to have a job during the school year while juggling school and extra curriculars. They have a sense of ownership but we hold the title on the car and, since we pay the insurance, we can still expect them to help with errands and dropping off/picking up the younger kids. It also gives us some leverage … one ticket and they pay for everything themselves.
Some parents have the teen do it all. They buy their own car, pay the insurance, buy gas and even pay for maintenance (or learn how to do it themselves). In order for this to work, you need a teen who is very mature and responsible and a parent who can sit back and let go. It’s a great lesson for both teen and parent. Other parents pay for absolutely everything and have total control over the situation.
While the advice we received was varied, there were some common threads. What should teen drivers know, or know how to do, as they get out on the road? In no particular order, here is what we heard:
Don’t swerve for animals. Learn how to drive a stick and parallel park on both sides. Go out and cut some cookies/doughnuts in a big, empty parking lot in the snow to get a sense of how to handle snow and ice. (Is that even legal?) Teach them how to talk to the police and what to do in case of an accident (major and minor). Watch for obstacles (including jaywalkers, which is legal in Oregon). Teach your teen how to stop by using the emergency brake in case of brake failure. Headlights on at all times. Teach them the consequences of distracted driving. I highly recommend Chuck Hawks on YouTube for some informative videos.
Here are some other things I’ve picked up along the way. When you park, ensure that you can see the tires of the car in front of you so that you don’t get stuck. Hands should now be at 9 and 3 … not 10 and 2. Set your air conditioning, seat belts and radio before you start driving. Set your mirrors correctly – you should not see the side of your car in the side mirrors! Keep the music in check; there is scientific research that shows that faster/louder music increases the heart rate and can lead to more traffic violations. On longer trips, eat small, healthy snacks and stay hydrated. Junk food can make you drowsy. Spell the word S-T-O-P slowly at each stop sign. Drive like a race car driver. Just kidding! Kind of. Put your arms and hands out towards the steering wheel, with your back against the seat, as if you were a race car driver. It helps you take control of the wheel if you ever need to make a last-minute maneuver.
In fact, professionals suggest that you actually take a race car driving course if at all possible. There’s a Pro Drive Racing School in Portland.
Around here, take advantage of these opportunities.
