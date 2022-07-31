teen driver

Two words have been known to strike fear into the heart of a parent and cause a distant “cha-ching” to sound at nearby insurance agencies. Teen driver.

I’ve got two of them and I’ve learned a few things along the way. Before my oldest started driving, we asked a lot of other parents how they handle the logistical and financial aspects of the whole thing. Do you get them driving lessons or do it yourself? Who pays for the insurance? Who pays for gas? Do you buy a car or share? We thought we’d hear pretty much the same thing from most people, but the answers were surprisingly varied. It really depends on the circumstances of the family. For example, I had always planned on the kids sharing the car that I drive and just having to figure out schedules. However, my parents decided to purchase a new car and ended up giving us their old one, thereby providing a car for the kids to drive.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Suzanne Kennedy is a mother of four in Pendleton and K-8 Humanities teacher at Freedom Hall School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.