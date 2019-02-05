Yes, it’s real and no, you are not alone
“Mom Guilt:” the soul-crushing reality that your children’s lives will suck a little bit, because of you.
As a working mom, I probably should have had my first experience with mom guilt when my first daughter was born. Instead, I avoided guilt by focusing on anxiety, sleep deprivation, and very real fears that I would drop her while going down a flight of stairs. The guilt came with my second child.
When the doctor told us Austen and Jordan would be 15 months apart I knew a terrible time was about to descend upon our household. It’s not that I wasn’t excited about the baby. Everyone loves a baby. My problem was, I immediately began to feel guilty about how the new addition would impact our other child. I was afraid I would miss everything important with Austen, while focusing on Jordan.
By the time I was seven months pregnant my guilty fears became guilty realities. Austen learned to crawl, but I had morphed into an oversized sloth. Moving at a glacial pace, I was unable to play with her. I knew she would outgrow crawling and be walking by the time I could move around again. I missed getting to play with her while she crawled. My fears that I would miss it all were confirmed by this one developmental milestone.
And then the baby came, and I spent the majority of my maternity leave feeding one child while the other stood/laid screaming beside me. One evening I stopped crying over missing Austen’s milestones so that I could switch gears and cry over missing all of Jordan’s. She was four weeks old and I hadn’t taken nearly as many pictures of her as I had her sister in those first few weeks. Mom guilt had struck again.
Jordan is now two months old. These days I feel guilty about sending her to childcare too early, stocking her wardrobe entirely with last-minute Walmart purchases and putting her in the swing too often.
Austen is 18 months old. I feel guilty because she just now learned to self-soothe, has macaroni for dinner fairly often, and cries when feeding her sister means she can’t take my hand and lead me to her room to show off her favorite toys.
I’d love to end this article by saying that mom guilt is unnecessary, that we blame ourselves for not being the perfect mom but aren’t really damaging our children or ourselves, but I can’t. I missed Austen’s crawling stage. I put my infant in childcare at seven weeks. I’ve done things that will make my child’s life suck a little. I can’t tell you that mom guilt is unnecessary. But I can tell you that you aren’t alone. When you want to beat yourself up, ask yourself what is the alternative? If I give my kid a three-course meal for dinner but miss reading her a bedtime story am I a better mom?
Your kid’s life can suck a little. It’s normal to feel guilty about that. Just don’t forget to give yourself credit for the things you’re doing right while dwelling on the things you get wrong.
Jennifer Costley is the new director of the Pendleton Public Library and mother of two.
