This lesser known sport is gaining ground in Eastern Oregon.
It’s April and the world around us seems to be opening up more for youth sports. They are out on the ball fields and at parks, getting much needed exercise and vitamin D (at least while the sun is out). And the benefits of joining a team aren’t just health related; team sports can tutor participants in a host of life skills.
Eric Gabriel coaches the East Oregon Spider Monkeys (U12 and U14) and the East Oregon Silverbacks (men’s club) rugby teams. He used to coach the East Oregon Sasquatch (high school boys). He explains how rugby teaches respect, a huge part of the game and the culture.
“Take, for instance, the referee. In any sport you watch, players, coaches, and that one mouthy grandma berate and threaten this person designated to keep the game under control and to be played in a fair way,” he observes. “In rugby, there is one referee and he or she is either called Sir or Ma’am. Only one person is allowed to speak to the Sir and that is the captain on the pitch. The coach does not speak to the ref and there is no chance that a random player is going to try and bend the ear of a ref. When the Sir speaks, the players stop and listen.”
To cite a recent article in Forbes, “Athletes lead highly structured lives. Participation and success depends heavily on structuring time during the day to fit in training. The same organizational skills, dedication, and perseverance required to excel as an athlete are mirrored amongst the most successful business professionals.” The writer argues that those who played sports in school are: focused on goals, strong communicators, team players, good at managing their time, and resilient – they don’t give up when things get tough.
Studies have also found that team sports are especially good for women. A series of studies by Ernst & Young found that 90% of women in top administrative positions at several major companies had played sports.
Gabriel believes that team sports, rugby in particular, build a sense of camaraderie, which is invaluable in the workplace of a successful company. “In rugby, there are laughs and there is blood. There is mud in places you didn’t know you had places. There are arguments and there are fights, but what is most important is that there is a bond at the end of the day. In no other sport do you ‘battle’ against your opponent for 80 minutes, then find him or her, give them a hand shake or maybe even a hug and the laughter begins; you break bread with your comrade.”
Being a part of a sports team helps a person connect with a community of like-minded people who are able to put aside personal differences for the love of the game. Gabriel contends that with rugby, “the love of the game doesn’t end after high school or college. People continue to play into their 50s and 60s because they love the game. They coach because they love the game and their hope (as is mine) is to teach this incredible game to the next generation so that when these 12- to 13-year-old boys and girls are in their 50s they are glued to the TV to watch the Rugby World Cup. Or they are in the back yard with their grandkids tossing the rugby ball around, or meeting up to reminisce about when they lived in the Round-Up City and learned this game with an odd-shaped ball, got some bruises, made life-long friends, and had a blast.”
Team sports have the same benefits for adults: increased confidence and self-discipline, improved health, more fun and friends, and the added benefit of reducing stress. Adults should be sure to pick a sport that is right for them. If you haven’t played the sport for some time, there may be a greater risk of injury. As one gets older, it’s important to keep a sense of purpose and drive in your life. Team sports offer just that. It might be rugby or just a game of slow pitch softball or a swim class at the gym.
For Coach Gabriel, though, “Rugby is family. The kids at this age don’t get it yet, but if they continue to play, they will for sure. This is why we do this. Rugby ... it’s for everyone, regardless of size and shape, like family.” You can find more information online at eastoregonrugbyclub.com or on the club’s Facebook page.
———
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.