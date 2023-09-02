When Round-Up was envisioned by its original organizers in 1910, they decided to invite the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. At first, they weren’t sure how the invitation was received, but right before the rodeo started, tribal members arrived on their horses and set up their camp. Since that day, the Indian Village has been an integral part of Round-Up and an essential aspect of the rodeo’s history.

The village is structured almost the same way, with family plots and teepee materials passed from family member to family member.

