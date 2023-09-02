At the crack of dawn, members of American Indian tribes from across the Pacific Northwest come together Sept. 11, 2022, to build the Indian Village for the Pendleton Round-Up. Families will stay throughout the week, day and night, as part of a long tradition with one of the largest outdoor rodeos in North America.
When Round-Up was envisioned by its original organizers in 1910, they decided to invite the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. At first, they weren’t sure how the invitation was received, but right before the rodeo started, tribal members arrived on their horses and set up their camp. Since that day, the Indian Village has been an integral part of Round-Up and an essential aspect of the rodeo’s history.
The village is structured almost the same way, with family plots and teepee materials passed from family member to family member.
“If you look at our event, we have 300 tepees out there and family generations who have basically been camped in the same spot going back generations,” said Harper Jones, the Round-Up director in charge of Indian relations.
Jones said tribal members participate willingly and enthusiastically every year and they are very welcome.
“We do our best to make it a wonderful experience for all that are involved,” he said.
Situated right next to the Round-Up Arena, the Indian Village will be up for a week, from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Sept. 16. Tribal members set it up quickly, going from pretty much zero to a full Indian Village in two and a half to three hours.
“I love Sunday morning when setup happens,” Jones said. “To me, it's almost magic. It goes from a bare beautiful grass field to just hundreds of teepees in just a mere blink of time. It happens so quickly and it goes so smoothly. To me, that's just a wonder.”
The majority of the village is made up of members of the Cayuse, Walla Walla and Umatilla tribes, however, other tribal members also come, such as the Yakama, Warm Springs, Nez Perce and Colville tribes. Members stay in, and live in, the village for the week, and many are able to participate in the Happy Canyon Night Show.
“It’s a huge part of the tradition and we look forward to it every year and we actually celebrate the fact that this makes us different (from other rodeos),” Jones said. “It wouldn’t be the same.”
For many of the families, it is a time for reunion and gathering. Some fly in from different parts of the country every year to stay with their families and get together after time spent apart.
From Wednesday to Saturday, across from the village at Roy Raley Park, vendors staying in the village offer Native American crafts.
Additionally, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday there will be tribal dancing and awards on Saturday in the Round-Up Arena.
