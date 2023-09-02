Lights illuminate the crowd on Sept. 11, 2021, during the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert. The 2023 event features co-headliners Clint Black and Craig Morgan on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton.
Country musicians Craig Morgan and Clint Black will co-headline the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert on Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton.
Country music fans will receive a double dose as singer-songwriters Clint Black and Craig Morgan are co-headlining the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert. The show is Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton.
"We are so excited to have not one, but two incredible country music icons take the Happy Canyon stage to kick off a great week," Happy Canyon President Kenzie Hansell said. "This is sure to be an outstanding concert that will appeal to so many fans."
Round-Up President Karl Farber agreed, saying, it will be an amazing way to start Round-Up week.
"We can't wait for everyone to see this show and have some fun," Farber said.
With a Grammy award under his belt, Black has one of the most storied careers in modern country music — roping in more than 20 million in album sales since his 1989 debut release, "Killin' Time." He also has 22 No. 1 singles to his credit — and he wrote or co-wrote each of his more than three dozen chart hits, including "A Better Man," "When My Ship Comes In," "Good Run of Bad Luck" and "Nothin' But the Taillights."
Black has wrangled in more than a dozen music awards across the United States and Canada. And he's fresh off receiving a poet's award during the 16th Academy of Country Music Honors event on Aug. 23 in Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.
During a Radio.com interview, Black likened songwriting to solving a Rubik's Cube. He said his songs often begin as poetry and as he starts adding the music, he tweaks the lyrics.
And that's not all, Black also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to touring throughout North America, he hosts "Talking in Circles," a television talk show on Circle TV.
A Grand Ole Opry inductee, more than two dozen of Morgan's songs have made the Billboard charts, including "Redneck Yacht Club," "Almost Home," "International Harvester" and "That's What I Love About Sunday." In addition, he spent more than 17 years serving in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.
Morgan received the 2006 USO Merit Award and was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018. He was a finalist in 2022 during the CBS reality show "Beyond the Edge," winning $70,000 for Operation Finally Home.
A couple of years after releasing his 2020 album, "God, Family, Country," Morgan penned "God, Family, Country: A Memoir" (Blackstone Publishing, Sept. 27, 2022). The book was written with Jim DeFelice, author of the New York Times bestseller, "American Sniper." In addition to writing about his rise to country music stardom, Morgan shares about his military career and work as an undercover agent fighting sex traffickers in Thailand.
"I'm an American country boy who loves his country, his family and his God, and all those things collectively dictate who I am," Morgan said in his biography.
Tickets for the concert range from $55 to $94. In addition, VIP packages, which include dinner before the show and beverages during the concert, are $162. For tickets or more information, visit www.pendletonroundup.com. For questions, call 541-276-2553.
