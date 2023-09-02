Country music fans will receive a double dose as singer-songwriters Clint Black and Craig Morgan are co-headlining the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert. The show is Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton.

"We are so excited to have not one, but two incredible country music icons take the Happy Canyon stage to kick off a great week," Happy Canyon President Kenzie Hansell said. "This is sure to be an outstanding concert that will appeal to so many fans."

