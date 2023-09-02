The Pendleton Round-Up wraps up each day of competition at 5 p.m., but the night life gets rolling with the Happy Canyon Night Show and then Goldie’s Bar at the Canyon.

The Night Show features locals playing roles handed down to them through six generations and authentic regalia up to 150 years old. The century-old pageant begins with the lives of American Indians on the Columbia Plateau before white settlers arrived. Members of the local Cayuse, Walla Walla and Umatilla tribes portray ceremonial dances and other traditions from the time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.