The Pendleton Round-Up wraps up each day of competition at 5 p.m., but the night life gets rolling with the Happy Canyon Night Show and then Goldie’s Bar at the Canyon.
The Night Show features locals playing roles handed down to them through six generations and authentic regalia up to 150 years old. The century-old pageant begins with the lives of American Indians on the Columbia Plateau before white settlers arrived. Members of the local Cayuse, Walla Walla and Umatilla tribes portray ceremonial dances and other traditions from the time.
When the tribes meet Meriweather Lewis, William Clark and Sacajawea, the actors portraying the exploration party are being greeted by descendants of those who welcomed the real explorers in 1805.
The show moves through conflicts between the Indians and settlers — including some gunplay and crowd-pleasing stunts — and a somber treaty-signing ceremony, before turning into a more humorous, vaudeville-like Wild West encapsulating the rambunctiousness of early town life in the West.
Roy Raley wrote the Wild West side of the show in 1914 and added the second act two years later, forming the full Happy Canyon Night Show, with the help of Anna Minthorn Wannassay.
In addition to live actors, stunts and animals, the Happy Canyon Night Show is set to live music that ebbs and flows with the action onstage. In all, about 750 people come together to bring the Night Show to life.
The Oregon Legislature in 2013 declared Happy Canyon the state’s official outdoor pageant and Wild West show. The show runs Wednesday through Saturday following the Pendleton Round-Up, Sept. 15-18 in the Happy Canyon Arena at 7:45 p.m.
After the pageant ends, audience members can stroll right on through into the Goldie's Bar at the Pendleton Convention Center next door. The bar for patrons 21 and older features live music, gambling, drinking and dancing from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night of the Round-Up.
Goldie’s in 2021 received a makeover, complete with a new bar top of blue pine milled in Fossil in Wheeler County, about a two hours drive from Pendleton.
Pat Beard, Pendleton Convention Center manager, said local contractors put all hands on deck to complete the transition by Round-Up, but the new look of the Happy Canyon Room is worth it.
“The Happy Canyon Room needs to be a happy place,” he said. “It’s going to be a place you want to be in.”
