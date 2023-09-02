Pendleton doesn’t just have one parade during Round-Up week, it has two, and they are about as opposite in theme as possible. Crowds, though, line the streets of the town to enjoy both.

The Main Street Cowboys get the fun rolling Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. with the Dress-Up Parade. The pageant is one of the unofficial starts of Pendleton Round-Up week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.