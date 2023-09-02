The late Harry Noble of Hermiston is pictured in 2012 with a Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame display about the famous bucking horse, War Paint. During his rodeo career, Noble drew the horse four times, finally getting an 8-second ride in the mid-1960s.
The late Harry Noble of Hermiston is pictured in 2012 with a Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame display about the famous bucking horse, War Paint. During his rodeo career, Noble drew the horse four times, finally getting an 8-second ride in the mid-1960s.
The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame allows visitors to explore and experience the cultural history and yesteryears of one of the world’s largest outdoor rodeos.
The nonprofit museum was founded in 1969 to help preserve and protect rodeo history. Their exhibitions include highlights of the WIld West shows, best bronco riding champions and queen and princess pageantries. The exhibit covers a variety of significant rodeo antiquity - old bucking shoes, trophies, Native American beads, teepees, cowboy and cowgirl apparel, wagons, and vintage firearms. One of the exhibitions includes the hand made saddles by master craftsman Duff Severe, who’s saddles are also on display at the Smithsonian Institute.
One of the biggest features and focal points of the museum is of the three time Round-Up Bucking Horse of the Year legend and hero War Paint. War Paint was a saddle bronc horse from the 1950’s that knocked-off 90% of the cowboys who dared to mount his back. A taxidermist preserved War Paint in suspended action with his hind legs kicking in the air.
Each year the Hall of Fame board of directors kick off Round-Up by inducting the men and women and sometimes livestock honorees into the hall of fame at the Pendleton Convention Center. They will also honor their inductees, or their family if they passed on, by bringing them out on a wagon during Round-Up. Last year Badger the horse was honored in front of the crowd.
On the second floor of the museum they commemorate a large photo gallery of all the Round-Up cowgirl queens and Indigenous princesses.
All the members and workers at the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame volunteer to help preserve the vastly rich rodeo tradition. Some of the
contributions at the museum have been donated from family members and friends of the inductees, which adds a dense layer of narrative to the exhibitions.
The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame is at 1114 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Admission is free, but it accepts donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.