The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame allows visitors to explore and experience the cultural history and yesteryears of one of the world’s largest outdoor rodeos.

The nonprofit museum was founded in 1969 to help preserve and protect rodeo history. Their exhibitions include highlights of the WIld West shows, best bronco riding champions and queen and princess pageantries. The exhibit covers a variety of significant rodeo antiquity - old bucking shoes, trophies, Native American beads, teepees, cowboy and cowgirl apparel, wagons, and vintage firearms. One of the exhibitions includes the hand made saddles by master craftsman Duff Severe, who’s saddles are also on display at the Smithsonian Institute.

