WildHorse Resort & Casino
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton own and operate WildHorse Resort & Casino, which continues to pack in entertainment and adventure for family get-aways before and after Round-Up.
The casino in 2020 focused on expanding enjoyment for families and friends, by building the $55 million Family FunPlex. The largest feature at the FunPlex is Quaking Aspen Lanes, a 24-lane bowling alley, which offers all the perks of a modern day bowling lane. The casino also provides arcades with the latest games, including table hockey, free-throw basketball, motor racing simulations and much more. For those who want to just sit back, relax with some popcorn and watch a film, the resort has a five-screen cineplex featuring the latest box-office movie releases.
One of the biggest parts of WildHorse is its casino, which has 1,200 slots, 200 Bingo seats, 14 table games and four poker tables. Visitors who plan to stay overnight have three options: a bedroom at Wildhorse’s 300-room hotel, recreational vehicle parking with a 100 spaces to choose from, or pitch a tent or teepee and camp out.
On weekends the resort offers comedy nights and live music at its sports bar.
Wildhorse offers casual dining for visitors at their food court — Moe Pho Noodles & Cafe, Burgers & More, Birghman Fish & Chips and Sweet Shop - Ice Cream and Pastries. More casual meals are available at the sports bar, and the resort offers breakfast and “chef experience” family dinners. For fine dining, Plateau offers a captivating view of the Blue Mountains and an impressive wine selection, having earned a 2023 Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.
Open and closing times vary from facility to facility, but the casino is open 24 hours. Wildhorse is at 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., off of Interstate 84 Exit 216.
Visitors who want to go out and hit a few rounds can play at Wildhorse’s 18-hole golf course, which includes a new clubhouse. They also can take in the Golf Course at Birch Creek, which the tribes own and operate a few miles south of Pendleton off Highway 395.
Tamastslikt Cultural Institute
Past the Wildhorse Resort & Casino visitors can escape to a culturally vast and rich world of Native American artifacts and history at the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute. The museum is dedicated to telling the stories of the Oregon Trail from the perspective of the Native Americans.
The three tribes who occupied the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation were the Umatilla, Cayuse, and Walla Walla tribes. The museum dedicates three permanent exhibits at Tamastslikt which are “We Were,” “We Are” and “We Will Be.” These exhibitions include tribal artifacts, clothing, beads, ornaments and a recreation of the Treaty of 1855 agreement for the three tribes who have evolved and formed into the modern-day Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The Tamastslikt Cultural Institute is at 47106 Wildhorse Blvd., and it is the only Native American museum on the Oregon trail.
Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts
Local tribal artists James Lavadour and Philip Cash Cash are founders of Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts. The nonprofit institution is a creative conduit dedicated to help create a voice for Indigenous artists.
Crow’s Shadow showcases Native American art from across the United States. Each year the institute provides workshops where locals can learn traditional art forms such as beading and basket weaving. Through their residency program they provide master printmaking studio classes and publish prints that are exhibited through the gallery.
Crow’s Shadow is at 48004 St. Andrew's Road, open Monday through Friday and is requesting visitors to call ahead at 541-276-3954 before paying a visit. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
