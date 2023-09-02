Main Street Cowboys are a familiar sight in downtown Pendleton during Round-Up week. They are hard to miss, wearing purple and light green shirts with white cowboy hats and varying shades of blue jeans.
Their missions are to bring visitors and residents downtown during the Round-Up and to promote the city's history. The group is gearing up for another week filled with thousands enjoying food, music, vendors and family fun on Pendleton's streets and in its businesses.
About 18 to 20 Main Street Cowboys are active members of the group, with some 10 to 15 less so, according to Blagg. He has been a cowboy for 16 years, and president since 2020, when Round-Up was called on account of the pandemic..
The cowboys' Dress-Up Parade kicks off Round-Up week on the Saturday before the rodeo. The parade features a variety of groups, clubs, organizations and individuals waltzing through the streets. A 2-mile fun run for youths precedes it. More than 100 entrants participate in the annual parade, including equestrians, classic cars, floats, marching and mounted bands.
The cowboys have enlivened downtown during Round-Up since 1950, when Morris Temple and fellow businessmen united to entertain rodeo fans after each day's event. Their goal was to turn South Main Street into the “Greatest Free Show in the West.” They hoped to promote the rodeo by booking merchants, vendors, entertainers, dancers, musicians and carnival attractions. Their 1950 show cost about $1,445, with more than $220 left in the till.
The group transformed the Main Street area from a “rowdy drunken party” into a family-friendly gathering for all. The downtown activities attract the more than 20,000 rodeo-goers hanging around after watching events in Round-Up Stadium.
The cowboys also help keep the peace during Round-Up. They can be found on Main Street at all times, helping people figure out where to go, splitting up fights or contacting the authorities.
The Main Street events are meant for family fun. Pendleton does not permit the consumption of alcohol on the streets, and there are plenty of vendors and activities for children.
One change this year is the addition of a climbing wall on the 100 block of South Main Street.
The Main Street Cowboys also make the commitment to preserve downtown and keep it clean.
The cowboys' service to the community isn't limited to the downtown show. They also supply stages, tents, benches and sound systems for the Veterans of Foreign Wars' Fourth of July parade and other local events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.