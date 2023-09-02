WestwardHo!_013.jpg
The Main Street Cowboys finish off the festivities as the last wagon to roll into town on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the annual Westward Ho! Parade in Pendleton.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

Main Street Cowboys are a familiar sight in downtown Pendleton during Round-Up week. They are hard to miss, wearing purple and light green shirts with white cowboy hats and varying shades of blue jeans.

Their missions are to bring visitors and residents downtown during the Round-Up and to promote the city's history. The group is gearing up for another week filled with thousands enjoying food, music, vendors and family fun on Pendleton's streets and in its businesses.

