Twilight Breakfast marks unofficial start of Round-Up
Main Street Sidesaddlers Marquerite Maznaritz, from left, Mille Turner and Beckie Roberts call out raffle numbers Sept. 3, 2015, during the Twilight Breakfast at Stillman Park, Pendleton.

 East Oregonian, File

Donning their signature lavender blouses and white cowboy hats, the Main Street Sidesaddlers are the female counterparts to the Main Street Cowboys. With a focus on hospitality, they serve as ambassadors for Pendleton.

The group’s main fundraiser is the Twilight Breakfast. Calling it the “unofficial official start of Round-Up,” it’s on the Thursday prior to all the festivities.

