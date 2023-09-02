2022 ALL-AROUND CHAMPION
Marty Yates
Marty Yates had left Pendleton before he was named the Pendleton Round-Up all-round champion.
No worries, the Stephenville, Texas, cowboy turned his truck and trailer around in La Grande and came back to claim his title.
“I didn’t think I would be that lucky,” said Yates, who won his first Pendleton title. “I had no clue.”
Yates and his horse Jag earned $2,331 for placing fifth in the first round of the tie-down roping with a time of 9.1 seconds. Yates was in the tie-down finals, but missed his calf.
Yates, and his team roping partner Aaron Tsinigine, tied for sixth in the first and second rounds, earning $2,406. They missed on their steer in the finals, but still placed seventh in the average to earn another $1,805 to put Yates on top.
“This was my 10th year in Pendleton, but the first time I have won anything,” Yates said. “I will never leave again until it is over. Pendleton is not an easy one to win. It’s one of those bucket list rodeos you go to every year and try to get the win.”
2022 BAREBACK CHAMPION
Kaycee Feild
For the first time since 1990, the Feild name is going back on the wall of champions after Utah cowboy Kaycee Feild won the bareback riding title with a score of 175.5 on two rides.
He put up a 90-point ride on Irish Eyes in the final round to secure the win.
“This was a big, big win for me,” Feild said. “The caliber of this rodeo, what it stands for, and the legacy of my dad here. I’m going to have this smile for a long time.”
With the victory goes the spoils, and each champion receives a custom saddle and more prizes than one can keep track of.
“The victory lap was almost as good as my ride,” Feild said. “The money is awesome, but the prizes are great. We embrace the heritage and traditions of this rodeo.”
TIE-DOWN ROPING
Trevor Hale
Rookie Trevor Hale made the most of his first trip to Pendleton. The Texas cowboy trussed up his calf in 8 seconds in the final round — the best time of the week — and finished with a time of 29 seconds on three head, a half-second ahead of No. 2 man Jordan Ketscher.
“This is incredible,” Hale said. “I’m trying to stay calm, but I’m so pumped up right now. Count me in for next year.”
Hale earned $7,309 for winning the average, and an additional $1,299 for the final round.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Jacey Fortier
Jacey Fortier entered the finals with the highest time from the first round with a time of 3.3 seconds. She was the first one out of the gate for the finals, and had the hot run of 2.7 seconds for a time of 6 seconds on two head to capture the title.
“This is pretty surreal,” she said. “I didn’t not expect this. I don’t know what to do. This means a lot. This is something everyone dreams of winning. It’s my favorite rodeo and I’ll be back.”
SADDLE BRONC
Kolby Wanchuk
Sitting four points behind the leader going into the finals, Kolby Wanchuk turned in a 90-point ride on The Black Tie to surge to the top of the standings and win the title.
“It has been a blast,” he said. “I got on a couple of good broncs — and one I have been waiting to draw. It’s a dream come true to ride here.”
The win helped the Canadian cowboy reach his second National Finals Rodeo.
“I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” he said. “It’s unbelievable to get the win here. There are a lot of big rodeos out there, but this is my favorite.”
STEER WRESTLING
Riley Wakefield
Riley Wakefield had the top time going into the finals with a time of 11.1 second on two head. A 6.2-second run in the finals gave him a time of 17.3 on three and the win in his first trip to Pendleton.
“I have never got to do a victory lap before,” Wakefield said, “and I’m pretty excited to see my name on the wall.”
Wakefield said he is not a full time steer wrestler, but thought he would toss his name in the draw and hope for the best.
“I’m not the biggest of guys, but if I can draw pretty good cattle, my chances are good,” he said. “I’m happy it ended this way.”
TEAM ROPING
Josh Torres and Jonathan Torres
Brothers Josh and Jonathan Torres traveled across the nation to try their luck at Pendleton. It was worth the trip for the Florida cowboys.
With a time of 11.9 seconds on two head, they added a time of 7.2 seconds in the finals to secure the title with a time of 19.1 seconds on three.
“We needed this,” Josh said. “We just let it all hang out. This is our third time here. Winning this rodeo is a dream. We were just out there doing our job.”
With the victory money in their pockets, they were able to enjoy their victory lap.
“That was great,” Jonathan said. “The fans here are awesome.”
BULL RIDING
Bubba Greig
Not one of the cowboys in the final round rode their bull for the required 8 seconds, therefore the final standings were based off the first round.
That gave Bubba Greig, 21, his first Pendleton title.
“It’s a dream come true,” Greig said. “I’m just a farm kid from Iowa who likes to ride bulls. To win it as a rookie, it doesn’t get better than this.”
Greig drew Arctic Assassin in the finals, and got in almost 6 seconds before he went flying.
“That was a tough pen of bulls,” he said. “If you ride one, you will get the points.”
STEER ROPING
Logan Currie
In his first Pendleton Round-Up, Logan Currie won a title, picked up a paycheck for $11,322, and enjoyed the victory lap that is afforded to each champion.
“That victory lap was the best part of the day,” he said. “This is outstanding. The best rodeo of the year. I will be back every year.”
Currie was sitting a second behind leader Ryan Willberg going into the final round, but a run of 10.9 seconds gave him a time of 37.4 on three head.
BARREL RACING
Kacey Gartner
Walla Walla cowgirl Kacey Gartner let her horse Mercedes set the tone in the finals, and the two turned in one of the best times of the week at 28.54 seconds to pick up her first Pendleton title.
Gartner’s time on two runs was 57.11 seconds.
“This is a huge win,” she said. “I’m trying not to get too emotional. My horse loves the arena and loves the crowd. I do a lot of roping on her to build up her lungs.”
Gartner, who was second in the average at Pendleton in 2018 and 2019, enjoyed her victory lap and treasure trove of prizes.
“I’m not even sure what’s all there,” she said. “I’m just going to sit and stare at it for a while.”
