Jasmine Jones, front, and Cydney Lipscomb work as sous chefs at the 1910 Room on Sept. 14. 2016, during the Pendleton Round-Up. The 2023 Round-Up marks the eighth year of offering a fine dining experience at the rodeo.
Guests of the 1910 Room are able to enjoy rodeo events in opulence: delectable cuisine with quality service.
This year marks the eighth year of the 1910 Room, and throughout the eight years, it has increased its capacity, now serving up to about 160 people each day of Round-Up.
Jason Graybeal, Round-Up Director of Concession, said, “Each year the menu changes and decorations change, but other than that, it has pretty much stuck to the original concept.”
There are many options for guests to choose from, depending on needs and wants and duration of stay. Tickets can be purchased as private individuals, families, or corporate outings. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.
It is first come first serve once tickets go on sale, and entry into the 1910 Room requires a ticket. “It’s exclusive,” Graybeal said, and tickets have sold out within a few days of going on sale the last six years.
Individual passes per day cost $300, and the cost goes up to $10,000 for a group of up to 20 people — all in comfort and style, accompanied by premier, on-demand service.
There are two large private suite tents that seat large groups of up to 20 people, four to five silver buckle tables for smaller groups of about 8 people, and then about 80 seats available for individual buckaroo passes, seating for which is first come first serve while private suite tents and silver buckle tables are reserved.
The purchase of any and all 1910 Room packages have the same food and beverage options.
Purchased passes are mailed to patrons in August and then guests need to enter the Round-Up Grounds in the VIP lane at the east ticket entrance.
Bistro tables and an open bar will be available, and everything will be set up under tents, plenty of shade to go around.
Starting on Wednesday the 13th, each day of the Round-Up, the 1910 Room will open up at noon and then close about 5:30 p.m. — whenever rodeo events conclude.
Drinks, snacks, and appetizers will be available the entire time the 1910 Room is open, and at approximately 2 p.m. each day, the main course will be served. Dessert will be available around 3:30 p.m.
Menus will alternate every day, meaning Wednesday and Friday will be the same and Thursday and Saturday will be the same.
Graybeal said some items on the menu this year will include Pendleton Whisky product cocktails, seared ahi, whipped feta salad, New York strip steak with vegetables, and Pendleton Whisky cheesecake. The food is locally grown and raised.
Guests will also have access to their own golden throne, in the form of the “Porcelain Suite” of restrooms that will be inside the 1910 Room itself, however, not ADA accessible, but ADA restrooms are nearby.
The 1910 Room is a great way to experience the Pendleton Round-Up, Graybeal said, “Guests love the full experience of the food, drinks, seating and location.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.