The second week of September in Pendleton is a crowded one. Thousands of people come from all over the world to participate in the spectacle that is the Pendleton Round-Up.

With all those people in town it's good to know ahead of time where you and your friends and family are going to head out for a bite to eat or a drink to wet your whistle during the week's festivities. Yes, the Round-Up Grounds have various food vendors operating out of trucks and trailers, plus several bars and venues. However, if you really want to get a taste for the town during Round-Up, venture into some of the local establishments.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.