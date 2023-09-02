board_of_directors_room_001.jpg
Buy Now

Room 17 in the south grandstands at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds is where the Round-Up Board of Directors meets to conduct business and hosts guests, including governors and U.S. senators.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

NASA has Houston, Batman has the Bat Cave and the Pendleton Round-Up has Room 17.

Named after the 17 positions on the Round-Up Association Board of Directors, each with an area or focus of oversight, the room in the south grandstands serves as the board's base of operations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.