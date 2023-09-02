The fast-paced and chaotic Indian Relay Races are one of the central attractions at the Pendleton Round-Up.

The event, which started in the 1960s, is an annual tradition that consistently draws thousands of spectators, particularly because it is one of the rodeo’s most dangerous and unpredictable events.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.