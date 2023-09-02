The fast-paced and chaotic Indian Relay Races are one of the central attractions at the Pendleton Round-Up.
The event, which started in the 1960s, is an annual tradition that consistently draws thousands of spectators, particularly because it is one of the rodeo’s most dangerous and unpredictable events.
“It’s pretty intense,” said Pat Reay, publicity director for the Pendleton Round-Up. “The crowd likes it.”
The Round-Up opens the event to entries and works with the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council, which finds teams to compete.
The race features 12 teams of four and a lead-off rider who attempt to complete three laps around the Round-Up Arena on race horses. After each lap, the rider dismounts the horse and climbs on a new one — bareback.
Teammates assist the leader as they mount the horses, a moment known to be especially dangerous and challenging. The exchange must occur within their designated box or the team will be disqualified. That process repeats until the teams cross the finish line.
It’s a high-flying event that can change at any moment, with horses sometimes running off course, effectively disqualifying the team. If riders fall off the horse but don’t let go, they have the opportunity to get back on without being disqualified.
That energy has drawn people from far and wide for decades. The race’s pure athleticism is a throwback to the skill needed to master an animal without a saddle.
Reay added the event is a culturally historic event full of pageantry. Harper Jones, the Indians director for the Pendleton Round-Up, said the race is part of the tradition of the tribes.
The races take place every day in between main rodeo events. The races are split up between a Chief’s race, maiden’s race and a consolation relay. Three races occur on Wednesday and Thursday for qualifiers. On Friday, there are three more races, including a consolation relay. Winners are announced on Saturday of Round-Up week. They receive a coat, Pendleton wool blanket, belt buckle and cash.
