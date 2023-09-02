For a sport born on the straightforward ranches of the American West, rodeo can be confusing for the uninitiated. If you’re reading these words, that’s probably you. Don’t fret, you’re starting in the right place. Rodeo 101 is here to provide the basics and get you up to speed.

All-around — The top award at every rodeo, which also comes with additional money and prizes. It is awarded to the cowboy who earns the most money in more than one event, which is not always the cowboy who earns the most total money that week. If no cowboy earns money in more than one event, the all-around goes to the cowboy who earned the most combined money while entering more than one event. The all-around cowboy at the Round-Up has their name etched on the East Oregonian Let’er Buck Trophy. If they get their name on the trophy three times, they get to take it home. Trevor Brazile has two such trophies.

