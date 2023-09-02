The Pendleton Round-Up draws the very best cowboys every year, and this year the fans will be excited to see Hermiston's Dalton Massey, who leads the world standings in the steer wrestling event.
"I'll be there," he said. "I wouldn't miss it."
While Massey has competed at Pendleton in the past, and won some money, he has not been able to lasso the title.
"I have done it in the past, 10 years or better," Massey said of Pendleton. "I made the short round two or three times, but I haven't won. I was third one year."
His goal is to one day see his name on the champion's wall on the back of the arena.
"That would be a dream come true," he said. "There are lots of rodeos that are like that, but Pendleton just keeps getting better and better. A lot has changed but it's still the same. Pendleton hasn't lost its aura."
While being on top is great, Massey said there is pressure when he comes home to compete.
"When you get to Pendleton and everyone from home is around, there is pressure," he said. "They expect you to do good. You don't let that get into your head."
Massey's season got off to a hot start. He won Rodeo Houston on March 19, winning the title and earning $54,250 during the three-week event.
The win vaulted Massey, 30, to the top of the world standings with $77,072, a place he has never been, and a place he hasn't left since ascending to the top.
Through Aug. 2, Massey led the world standings with $158,428, with 2022 world champion Tyler Waguespack sitting second with $105,616, and Baker City's Jesse Brown third with $104,362.
While Massey has just two other wins this season (the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out in Texas and Ponoka Stampede in Alberta, Canada). He has placed well and earned a pocket full of money in the process.
"I've been plucking along trying to win as much money as I can,"Massey said. "I knew I had a good start and a chance to set records. I'm just trying to stay No. 1. With guys like Jesse Brown behind you, you have to keep the pedal down. I want to go to Vegas No. 1. It's not close to being over. We have some of the best rodeos in the Northwest."
Massey has good fortune with the horses he has ridden this year. At the bigger rodeos, he's ridden travel partner Tanner Milan's horse Eddie. At the smaller rodeos, or rodeos that Milan is not entered in, Massey will ride his own horse Rodney.
Massey travels with Milan, Ryan Shuckburgh and Stephen Culling. Milan tore his pectoral muscle three weeks ago and has been sidelined.
In rodeo, the name of the game is money, and Massey has earned enough this season to punch his ticket to his first National Finals Rodeo. The top 15 in each event qualify for the NFR, and Massey has nearly a $100,000 lead over the 15th-ranked man.
A 2011 graduate of Hermiston High School, Massey fell short of the NFR in 2022, finishing 17th in the world standings. In 2021, he was 19th in the world standings.
"I haven't really sat down and thought about it too much," he said. "I have been trying to have a lot of fun. I have been riding good horses and traveling with great guys. I know this doesn't happen too often."
