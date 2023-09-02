PRU Day 4
A cowboy struggles to control a cow during the wild cow milking event Sept. 17, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

The Pendleton Round-Up closes out each day with a stampede of cattle tearing off across the arena with cowboys on horseback galloping after.

A herd of around 16 cows takes to the grass arena while teams of two — a roper on horseback and a mugger on foot — await the shot of the starting pistol. With a bang they charge the cattle with a singular objective: get a drop of milk into a clear Coke bottle.

