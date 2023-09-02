The Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale will be making its third appearance in Pendleton, and the past two years of sellout crowds indicate just how popular the event is at Happy Canyon Arena.

"We have had a noticeable bump in ticket sales and a general excitement about the event," Happy Canyon and Pendleton Round-Up Bulls/Concert Chair Kipp Curtis said. "It's a hot ticket, for sure."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.