HIGH SCHOOL: 2022 NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL GRADUATE
High school activities: Drumming, cross-country and four years of Umatilla language class.
Tribal membership: I am an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. My Indian name is Wénptlehnene, which means “bringing something down with singing.”
College: After my commitment as a Happy Canyon princess, I plan to attend the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Occupational goals: I am currently a language apprentice, in training to become a master speaker. I also plan to join the military in the Oregon National Guard or U.S. Marine Corps.
Past Round-Up/Happy Canyon involvement: I began with Happy Canyon as a baby; my mother carried me in the show on a baby board. My family has been involved with the show my whole life.
Community activities: I am an active participant in the Longhouse and other community gatherings. I think of it as walking in two worlds. I also enjoy singing and drumming, and attending powwows.
Parents: My father is Jess Nowland and my mother is Trinette Minthorn, both of Pendleton. Currently, my parents play important roles in both Round-Up and Happy Canyon. My father is the announcer during the Native American portion of the performance. My mother and my grandfather, Armand Minthorn, are narrators during the Happy Canyon Night Show.
Family involvement in Round-Up/Happy Canyon: My family’s involvement goes back to the beginning of Round-Up. Many family members have been Happy Canyon princesses, and I am very proud to join them. My puch’s (great-grandmother) Loretta Alexander and atwai (lost loved one) Ethel Williams (who was inducted into the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame in 1991) are the women who started my love for Round-Up and Happy Canyon, they were both very involved.
Favorite Round-Up/Happy Canyon tradition: My favorite day is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink”, as it was for my atwai Ethel.
Favorite Round-Up/Happy Canyon memory: My atwai Ethel’s yearly dinner, held at her tipi in the Round-Up Indian Village (adjacent to the Round-Up Arena). She had many guests every year, including the Round-Up court and Happy Canyon princesses.
History with horses: My horse’s name is Sunni Boy and he’s such a gentleman.
Best part of the court experience: I have really enjoyed the new outfits and the jewelry, but representing the people has to be the best part!
While in Pendleton, be sure to: Make a trip to Tamastslikt Cultural Institute; it’s a really great place. And of course, visit the teepee village during Round-Up.
Other thoughts: Thank you to everyone for all the support. Susie and I can’t wait to see you at Happy Canyon this year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.