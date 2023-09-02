HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL GRADUATE
High school activities: Basketball, golf, volleyball, National Honor Society and Umatilla language class.
Tribal membership: I am an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. My Indian name is Walptikthla Kakiya, which means “Singing Bird.”
Occupational goals: I work at the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and am participating in an on-the-job training program to become a Certified Pharmacy Technician.
Past Round-Up/Happy Canyon involvement: I have been involved with Happy Canyon since I was on a baby board. I also was part of the Junior American Indian Beauty Pageant and have participated in Tribal Ceremonial Dancing in the Pendleton Round-Up Arena.
Community activities: I grew up in the Longhouse, taking care of our first foods. It’s a part of our way of living, taking care of our hearts and bodies. It is something I really enjoy.
Parents: My father is Toby Patrick, born in Goldendale, Washington, and my mother is Julia Johnson, born in Warm Springs. Both now live in Pendleton.
Family involvement in Round-Up/Happy Canyon: My family has always been involved with both Round-Up and Happy Canyon. My aunt, Ada May Patrick, was also a Happy Canyon princess in 1981.
Favorite Round-Up/Happy Canyon tradition: My favorite tradition is first seeing all the tipi’s go up in the tipi village. It reminds me of our people’s history. It is a view I look forward to every year.
Favorite Round-Up/Happy Canyon memory: When I was younger, my family used to pull me in a wagon to the tribal dancing in the park. I think of it as my first princess experience.
History with horses: My family had horses when I was younger that I rode. The horse I am using for Happy Canyon is named ZZ. At the beginning of the year, I lost a very close, best friend who had the same name. I struggled with her loss; it was hard to get back to reality. But I had my family's strength and love and prayers to help. Riding ZZ makes me feel closer to her and I found it as a sign that she was supporting my decision to be a Happy Canyon princess.
Best part of the court experience: Meeting people who become like family and getting to know everyone more. I have also enjoyed the travel. I honestly like everything that the Happy Canyon experience has brought to me.
While in Pendleton, be sure to: Visitors need to come to Roy Raley Park, located next door to the Round-Up Stadium, and try a “Rezburger.” It’s one of my favorites. And don’t forget to come to see me at the Happy Canyon Night Show.
Other thoughts: I would like to shout out to everyone who has shown us love and support. Látis and I are seeing and feeling the love and support from the start, and we can’t thank everyone enough for that. I would very much like to thank everyone that has helped us throughout the year.
