DEIDRE SCHREIBER
AGE: 22
HOMETOWN: ENTERPRISE
CURRENTLY LIVING IN: LA GRANDE
HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 ENTERPRISE HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE
High school activities: I was involved in 4-H for nine years with horses, cattle and static projects. I was a chapter and district officer in FFA and was elected as the 2019-20 Oregon FFA state secretary. I was involved in ASB and National Honors Society. In varsity cheerleading, I was selected as a Universal Cheerleaders Association All-American, earning a trip to cheer in 2019 in London!
College: I graduated in June with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences from the Oregon State University agriculture and natural resources program at Eastern Oregon University. I was appointed to the Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees by Gov. Kate Brown in 2022 for a two-year term. I was the EOU ag club president, OSUANRP ambassador for 2021-22 and student director for 2022-23.
Occupational goals: I currently work as the Union County brand inspector working sales at Intermountain Livestock Exchange. In the future, I plan to work in cooperative extension as a 4-H or ag agent. I have a passion for communicating and educating about agriculture as well as community engagement.
Past Round-Up/Happy Canyon involvement: My family and I have volunteered in the Roy Raley Room and driving wagons for busing dignitaries in the parade.
Community activities/volunteer experiences: I am an active volunteer in Wallowa County and beyond. I’ve spent countless hours with the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo where my family organizes the sponsor dinner. Also, I have ridden as a Tuckerette, been a fill-in court chaperone, helped with grounds maintenance and was queen in 2018. I also carry flags at the Elgin Stampede and was a princess in 2017. I am involved in the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show as the horse show announcer and beef co-superintendent with my dad. I also volunteer at numerous FFA events as an alumni and judge.
Parents: Debi and Charlie Warnock of Enterprise.
Family involvement in Round-Up/Happy Canyon: My grandpa Grant Warnock hauled livestock for Round-Up stock contractors for many years. My great uncle Harry Hockett worked with law enforcement to keep Round-Up safe and fun.
Favorite Round-Up/Happy Canyon tradition: The grand entry! I love watching the Round-Up court girls jump the rail and race around the track. The energy it generates gets everyone excited for rodeo action.
History with horses: I grew up around horses on the ranch and started riding lessons from local brand inspector Jim Stilson. I got my first horse, Colonel, from Kylie Willis, a past Round-Up queen, when I was 7. I began showing horses and riding horses competitively in both English and Western disciplines when I was 9, and continued to show horses through high school. Since then, I have gravitated toward working cattle on horseback and being in the branding pen.
Best part of the court experience: I have really enjoyed spending time with the other girls on the Happy Canyon and Round-Up courts. They are truly lifelong friends and have made every experience unforgettable!
While in Pendleton: I would urge visitors to watch the bucking horse events. It’s really awesome to watch the horses perform on the green and show off.
