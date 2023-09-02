High school activities: Throughout high school, I was a member of the Oregon High School Rodeo Association and Pendleton FFA Chapter. I had the honor of serving my community as an FFA Chapter officer. I also enjoy playing volleyball and archery hunting.
College: I am studying agriculture with a focus on equine science at Blue Mountain Community College. I also participate on the BMCC rodeo team.
Occupational goals: I work at BackFire Station. I am interested in pursing a career that incorporates my love for rodeo. I would like to own and operate an equine therapeutic and rehabilitation facility.
Community activities/volunteer experiences: My involvement in high school rodeo and FFA has helped me further develop leadership qualities and a stronger work ethic. Also, I enjoy giving riding lessons in my free time.
Parents: Shawn and Christy Penninger of Pendleton.
Favorite Round-Up/Happy Canyon tradition: The court grand entry with the run-in and jumping the rail.
Favorite Round-Up/Happy Canyon memory: Aside from barrel racing, my favorite part about the Pendleton Round-Up is the historical and traditional Western feel. There is truly no other rodeo like this one. Also, I enjoyed watching the barrel racing for the first time in Pendleton. I’ve had the opportunity to run the “Green Mile,” it was an unreal experience to run across the grass and there is no adrenaline rush like it.
History with horses: I started riding horses before I could even walk and began competing at a young age in junior rodeos and play days. In junior high and high school, I did various events, such as barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping and team roping. I come from a “rodeo family.” My mother has a degree in equine science and was a barrel racer and my father participated in steer wrestling and team roping. And a couple of years before moving to town, my family visited during the 2014 Pendleton Round-Up.
Best part of the court experience: Going out of my comfort zone and learning how to jump while improving my riding ability. I am so excited and honored to be representing the best rodeo in the world and I can't wait to jump the rail and yell “Let ’er Buck” with you all!
While in Pendleton: I encourage visitors to attend the Happy Canyon Night Show. Also, take time to explore the area, including the Pendleton Underground Tours to learn more about the town’s early history. There’s lots of shopping and during Round-Up week, people can dance and listen to live music. Also, the Davis Shows Northwest carnival is especially fun at night.
