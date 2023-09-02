SYDNEY DODGE
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN: PENDLETON
CURRENTLY LIVING IN: PENDLETON
HIGH SCHOOL: 2022 PENDLETON HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE
High school activities: Oregon High School Equestrian Team, Oregon Reined Cow Horse Association, FFA, National Junior Angus Association, National Honors Society and graduated with highest honors.
College: I’m pursuing an Associate of Science Transfer Degree at Blue Mountain Community College. I will major in agricultural economics at a university, followed by law school with the goal of pursuing a career as an ag lawyer.
Past Round-Up/Happy Canyon involvement: A 10-year volunteer, I have helped with the arena, pushing livestock, cleaning the grounds, retail sales, as a pennant bearer and acting in the Happy Canyon Night Show.
Community activities and volunteer experiences: Through the National Honors Society, my volunteer activities included Bottle Caps for Chemo, Breakfast with Santa, Thanksgiving Basket for families in need, Daddy Daughter Dance, Hearts in Motion and Adopt-A-Family for Christmas.
Parents: My parents live in Pendleton. My father, Chad Dodge’s hometown is Maupin, and my mother, Jody Dodge, is from Tillamook. The Dodge family has donated wood shavings and trucking to the Round-Up barns and Happy Canyon.
Favorite Round-Up/Happy Canyon tradition: There are so many Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon traditions, which is what makes them so special. My favorite is the grand entry.
Favorite Round-Up/Happy Canyon memory: Volunteering — I have had awesome experiences, especially all of the amazing friendships I have acquired through Round-Up and Happy Canyon. It is truly very special. Also, growing up, I always admired the queen and the court. It was so inspiring to watch them represent the world's greatest rodeo with honor, dedication, respect and beauty. For the past 18 years, I have never missed a grand entry. In preschool, I was given a signed poster picture of the queen and court. I kept it and always looked up to those girls, hoping that maybe one day I could be one of them!
History with horses: Growing up, I spent time on the family ranch moving cattle on the mountain pasture and at branding. I showed horses in 4-H, and participated in the Oregon Reined Cow Horse Association and Oregon High School Equestrian Team. I have two geldings, Tank, a 7-year-old bay cow horse, and Cooper, a 14-year-old sorrel.
Best part of the court experience: Carrying out the traditions of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon with an amazing group of young women. We have the greatest support system who make this experience possible and can’t be thanked enough — the Pendleton Round-Up president and board of directions; court chaperones, Harper and Kim Jones; Toni Minthorn, our parents, other family members, friends and mentors. I have gained four lifelong best friends. We have made memories that will last a lifetime. We are so honored to get to do the grand entry and make the most of every moment at the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up!
While in Pendleton: Visit the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
